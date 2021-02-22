Gering wrestlers pin down title

With Ruff’s loss in the controversial match, title status for Gering became dependent on how other teams fared at the state championship.

Beatrice gained little ground in the semis needing a miracle to even pull off a tie with Gering. Gering’s team championship was sealed when Waverly’s Evan Canoyer won 9-3 over Beatrice’s Torrance Keehn at 170.

Rocheleau said he thinks the team title is indicative of where the Gering wrestling program is heading.

“We’ve been with these kids for multiple years, and they know how to work hard. We’ve instilled everything that we could possibly want them to carry on to the next set of wrestlers. I’m confident that Gering will be doing well for years,” he said.

The team title wouldn’t have been possible without the guidance of Berger, Rocheleau said.

“He was a major part of it. He remembered a time when Gering was great, and he wanted to push us to get back to that. Just having the coaching staff that we did made all the difference,” he said. “You could just see or hear when he (Berger) talked about it, how much he cared about Gering wrestling, and how much he wanted us back to where we were. That kind of motivated everyone to push themselves a little bit harder every day.”