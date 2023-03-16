Gering High School’s Bulldog Barkers are now Class B State Speech Champions after taking the sweepstakes in Kearney on Wednesday.
Individuals and groups from Gering High School achieved 11 placements across 6 events to claim the overall state championship, including two championship performances in two separate events by Maddie Seiler.
The Barkers’ placements in each event are as follows:
Informative Speaking
- Maddie Seiler (1st)
- Ella Thomas (4th)
Persuasive Speaking
- Maddie Seiler (1st)
- Mason Barrett (6th)
Oral Interpretation of Drama
- Sam Martindale, Max Schlothauer, Zephaniah Henderson, Regan Fuller, Lily Kadolph (2nd)
- Thomas Cannot, Abi Prohs, Thomas Cannot, Hannah Boyd, Dominic Marostica, Gavin De Los Santos (3rd)
Program Oral Interpretation
- Kaitlyn Peterson (2nd)
- Poetry, Regan Fuller (4th)
Oral Interpretation of Serious Prose
- Aphia Boyd (5th)
- Wyatt Soule (6th)
Duet Acting
- Mason Barrett and Dominic Marostica (6th)