In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, the Star-Herald is featuring teacher profiles. Today’s profile is in partnership with Gering Public Schools.

Gering Junior High School skilled and technical sciences teacher Drew Zwieg plays an important role in shaping the futures of his students as their first introduction to the world of trades.

Zwieg holds an associate's degree in technical sciences and bachelor's in technical education from the University of Wyoming in addition to a master's in career and technical education from Ball State. Zwieg taught for two years at USD 210 in Kansas before taking his current position at Gering Junior High, which he has been working for the last eight years.

Zwieg says he learned to work with his hands from a young age while also getting exposure to teaching and the classroom environment through his father and grandfather, respectively.

“My dad was a cabinet maker by trade, and I’ve always been around academia of some sort,” he said. “My grandpa was a diesel instructor at WyoTech, so I spent a lot of time with him out there and watched him interact with his students. I grew up in a shop, and it kind of came with the territory.”

That experience and unique upbringing combined perfectly with Zwieg’s love of working with students to guide him toward his eventual career.

“When it came time for me to graduate (high school) I thought that I liked working in the shop and I liked working with kids as a teacher’s assistant, so this seemed like a pretty good fit for me,” he said.

His position at Gering Junior High allows Zwieg to begin working with students who have little to no prior experience with trade skills, which he sees as a fantastic opportunity to mold them into excellent workers.

“I like it because it’s an equal playing field for everybody,” he said. “It’s such new content for most of my students. A lot of them have never done anything like it before, so it’s all new to them. That’s cool because everyone is starting at the same point, so we’ve got an equal baseline that we can scaffold from there to get everybody the skills that they need. We can teach them the right way from the start.”

Zwieg said that many of his students, and their parents, are surprised by how much they enjoy working in the shop and learning the skills of the trade.

“I get it a lot at parent-teacher conference time,” he said. “They say they didn’t know if their kids would like my class or not. Girls, especially, surprise their parents a lot. They’ll come into class and really find a knack for shop and enjoy the hands-on work of getting to build things.”

According to Zwieg, it’s vital to teach skilled and technical sciences alongside traditional subjects like math and English. He said that societies need all types of people in order to function, and that tradespeople play an important role in their communities.

“I think it’s really important that we offer these sorts of classes to students and kids in general because they’re really valuable,” he said. “I give the analogy that not everyone in our society is going to be a doctor or lawyer. We need people who are highly skilled with their hands and can do work in the trades. They can work on cars, fix dishwashers and appliances around the house and build homes in our communities. We need all kinds for our society to flourish.”

Like many of his students, Zwieg has found his niche guiding students’ first steps into the world of trade skills. His favorite part of the job is the students themselves though, who he said manage to make every day fresh and exciting.

“I enjoy working hands-on with the kids. I like being involved, it’s a great opportunity. You get to see them in a lot of different lights, and no two days are the same with these kids. You don’t ever know what you’re going to get, and that’s what makes it fun and exciting.”