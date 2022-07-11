GHS auto program receives $30,000 Healthy Blue Nebraska grant to help community

On Monday, Healthy Blue Nebraska helped prospective mechanics in Gering High School’s Auto Tech Career Pathway program by providing a check for a $30,000 community impact grant.

This grant will allow the students to service vehicles for families in need while teaching valuable life and technical skills.

“We are excited to have Healthy Blue Nebraska here who is infusing a really cool opportunity not only for our students but also for members of our community,” Jennifer Sibal, the district’s community engagement director, said.

Healthy Blue Nebraska community relations specialists Audrey Rocheleau and Denise Ramirez presented the check to Zzyzx Brown, Gering High School’s automotive trades instructor.

Rocheleau said her organization had identified a need for the service in the area.

“One of the big things we’ve noticed is people have transportation but have trouble maintaining it or have trouble getting it repaired,” she said.

The service would be available to Healthy Blue Nebraska members and nonmembers alike.

The Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska will also be an integral part of the new endeavor.

“They’ll help screen those families that have some of those basic needs that they can then funnel into our automotive trades program here at the high school and our students can then work on their cars and provide some of those repairs,” Sibal said.

The program will begin in earnest this fall.

“We just thought this was a great opportunity. We are so excited that we can partner with the school and use the great resources we already have here at Gering Public Schools,” Rocheleau said.

Gering High School is one of just two high schools in the state with an automotive trades program, according to Sibal.

She said students would be able to learn not only car maintenance and repair, but also the importance of serving their community.

“It’s just a win for everyone,” she added.

Brown said it’d be vital to help families in need any way they can. He said the work would also help his students learn the value of being a productive member of society.

The automotive garage features three car lifts. The beginning program teaches students basic maintenance, such as coolant flushes, oil changes and tire rotations.

“Once they progress through Auto I and they get into Automotive II they’re able to do … anything that requires more maintenance,” Brown said. “We do a lot of things here at the high school and our students learn how to be better community members. By the time, they get out some of them are ready to enter the job force, which is huge. They can get in auto shops and just start working, it’s really impressive.”

He said the program provides a major leg up for students by ensuring they’re well-versed with their equipment and general mechanical knowledge.