The Gering High School Automotive Technology Program celebrated some important milestones Monday. The program garnered a $30,000 donation to a program aimed at helping others in the community, as well as marking the success of its first dual credit student.

A program that helped people with car repairs started earlier this school year got another boost after representatives of Healthy Blue of Nebraska presented a $30,000 donation during a press conference at the GHS Automotive Technology Program building.

Audrey Rocheleau, community relations specialist, explained that Healthy Blue Nebraska had given a similar donation earlier this year to start the program.

"They did a really awesome program," she said of the GHS Automotive Technology program to help low-income people. "It was one of the first ones in the state."

Through the program, students made small auto repairs or did basic routine maintenance on vehicles for persons who had qualified through an application process at CAPWN.

In a rural area such as that served by Gering, Rocheleau said vehicles are important to people because there isn't a significant transportation system like in urban areas, where buses, taxis and other public transportation are plentiful.

"(The students would help keep these cars going for those people, and they would be able to make it to doctor's appointments because some of them were not in good health, or go to buy groceries or get their kids to school," she said, saying that it was a great public service that impacted people.

"We're just so grateful that we can be a part of it."

In total, GHS Auto Tech instructor Zzyzx Brown said, students did repairs on 22 vehicles.

"Some of these cars had big problems," he said. "We were replacing major components. Some cars were in here for a day, some cars were in here for a week."

Among some of the projects included working on power steering pumps and rebuilding front ends to basic repairs such as replacing an alternator.

"We've pretty much almost touched every part of the car, but the transmission."

For the students, Brown said, the program gives them real life experience, while also teaching them about helping people in the community.

"It's just so nice to get our hands on these cars, and really work on everything, that way they get a great understanding to how all this works."

He said he looks forward to continuing the program. Student Tim Cook said that for underclassman, it's a big achievement for them to get to work on the cars and he agreed that it is a great opportunity for the auto tech students.

In other opportunities highlighted, the Auto Tech Program celebrated the accomplishments of one of its own, Senior Kealan Hawley, who will be Gering High School’s first dual credit graduate recognized during commencement exercises on May 20. Hawley has completed the requirements for his high school diploma, as well as completing the Associate of Applied Science degree in automotive technology at WNCC.

During remarks on Monday, Hawley thanked a number of WNCC and GHS personnel, as well as family members, for helping him to achieve his accomplishment.

Mario Chavez, GHS principal, said, "We're so very proud of this young man and the accomplishments and sacrifice that he made to get to this point. It's not very easy even to go to college and get an associate's and he did it while he was managing his high school career as well. So, that's a feat."

Chavez said the vision for the dual credit program began four years ago and GHS added 33 courses to its offerings two years ago to its schedules that would encompass college offerings. It's been a great partnership with WNCC, he said. One of the highlights has been the building the diesel pathways program, which he said has had a number of students complete courses in. Hawley was the first to achieve earning his two-year degree.

The programs have had great staff, including counseling staff, and GHS had had a successful course completion rate among its dual credit students. Chavez estimated that it is at 90% over the last two years.

John Marrin, who has served as interim president at WNCC, congratulated Hawley on his accomplishment.

He described Hawley "as a great example of a high school student who took advantage of every dual credit opportunity that he had. ... I remember going through college and all I could do was the college work. So, I'm impressed (he earned dual credit). It's really incredible, surely a testament to his work ethic."

Marrin praised the teachers and staff at WNCC, including superintendent Nicole Regan. He said he has been impressed by Regan's leadership and the environment that has been created for the success of students.

Hawley has been working at Floyd's Truck Center, where he plans to pursue a career.

"It's been a fun journey," he said. "It's been difficult, but it's been worth it."