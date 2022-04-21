GHS’ Ryan Vasques wins Best in Show at WNAC Visionaries show

Students from across the valley showcased their artistic abilities as part of the West Nebraska Arts Center 37th Visionaries student art exhibit.

Students from Bluffs Middle School, Bridgeport High School, Bridgeport Middle School, Minatare High School, Bayard High School, Mitchell High School, Scottsbluff High School, West Nebraska Arts Center and homeschoolers submitted pieces for the show. Judge Rod Clause selected 17 awards from 93 entries created by 90 young artists.

Ryan Vasques said she started dabbling in the arts as a young girl. Now a sophomore at Gering High School, she wanted to enter a piece in the arts center exhibit. She titled her piece “Uncut,” using part of the name of the film, “Uncut Gems.”

“I wanted to enter something into the art show and I already had a piece done, but I wanted to do two of them,” she said. “I didn’t know what to do, but then I saw that picture of Adam Sandler and I thought I would recreate that one.”

After finding her inspiration, Vasques grabbed her canvas, graphite and charcoal to create her artistic rendition of the photograph.

“I usually just use graphite because that’s my strong suit, but I decided to do charcoal to push myself because I hate working that long,” she said.

Graphite shades well and does not make as much of a mess compared to charcoal, Vasques said.

“For the past couple of years, I’ve been trying to do more realistic stuff,” she said. “Just in this past couple of months, like the start of this year, I’ve started working on hyperrealism.”

The purpose of hyperrealism as an art form is to create illusions by enhancing reality. Artists go beyond the photographic quality to add focus on visual, social and cultural details that exaggerate reality rather than a focus on naturalism.

“I just really like how the photo has contrast and the values in it,” she said.

One challenge for Vasques when she drew the Sandler piece was the time commitment.

“Usually my realistic ones take about an hour, so just having to go past that is a little bit of struggle,” she said. “I just did it to try and push myself.”

Her dedication to her piece proved worth the time as she was awarded Best in Show in division 2. Judge Rod Clause noted the level of detail in his notes for “Uncut.”

“This charcoal and graphite drawing contains several appealing elements of design that include composition, movement and the artist’s ability to understand negative and positive space,” Clause said. “The use of shading creates depth and believability of the subject matter.”

Vasques said she was excited about the finished product and to learn of the results. She also won the Audrey Towater Awards for Outstanding Artwork for her piece “Ruth,” which is Vasques’ mother.

“This portrait drawing uses correct proportional elements, and a light source that allows the artist to capture darks and lights to create clear, pleasing depth,” Clause said of the piece. “The use of hard lines with soft shading creates texture.”

Vasques is currently enrolled in Art 2 at GHS and plans to take the new drawing class next year.

Other results of the Visionaries exhibit:

Best in Show: Vasques, division 2 from GHS with Uncut; Rowynne Cardiff, division 1 from WNAC with Golden Leaves

Audrey Towater Awards for Outstanding Artwork: Brooklyn Glennon, division 2 Mitchell High School with Cat with the Girl, Earrings; Theresa Schiavone, division 2 Bayard High School with Invisible Decomposition; Dalaney Eagle Elk, division 2 Bayard High School with Chip; Kiera Stauffer, division 2, Mitchell High School with The Obscure Hallway; Vasques, division 2 GHS with Ruth.

Outstanding Artwork Award: Lily Polle, division 2 SHS with Steadfast Artemis; Katie Hoevet, division 2 SHS with St. Catherine after Lorenzo Lotto; Jayne Herman, division 2 Bridgeport High School with The Mascot of Jealousy; Kaylee Barnett, division 2 Bridgeport High School with Colors of the Wind; Savannah Batt, division 2 SHS with Trash Panda; Erika Flores, division 2 Bayard High School with Stuck; Madison Ribble, division 2 Bridgeport High School with Brainwashing Your Mind in Purple; Morgan Abbot, division 1 Morrill High School with Orchid Bee in Pointillism; Vanessa Ramos, division 2 SHS with Capture the Moment.

“When the (community) comes here to see the 37th annual Visionaries Show, they will see a wide variety of mediums and exploration into the arts,” WNAC program manager Stephanie Coley said in a press release. “Our art center is currently a blast of student art and definitely a show you do not want to miss. We want to thank everyone who participated and made this show special.”

The Visionaries art exhibit will be on display through Sunday at WNAC. The arts center is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

