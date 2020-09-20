GHS student Kennie Gable moves to central office

For many high school students, the goal of the day is to get in, get out. But not for Kennie Gable.

Last month, Gable became Gering Public Schools’ first student ambassador. In the position, she’ll assist Community Engagement Director Jennifer Sibal with strategic communications for the area’s second-largest school district.

“I’ve talked to Jen (Sibal) a lot in prior high school years … I’ve always kinda found her job interesting,” Gable said. “It’s not just one set job or one set thing you have to do.”

During a media gathering on Thursday, Gable said it didn’t take long for Sibal to put her to work.

“I really like how the first day I was here, I was doing press releases, I was getting my hands dirty,” Gable said.

Gable said the opportunity has already been valuable to her despite the fact she’s only had the position for three weeks.

“The partnership with Kennie (Gable) has been fantastic for the foundation,” Sibal said. “This year has been a year of a lot of transitions.” Sibal added that Gable’s presence in the central office added capacity to their operations in addition to bringing a student’s voice into the central office.

Gable is also involved in volleyball, speech, Mock Trial, Key Club, student council, GGAA, musical, National Honor Society, Gering High School Tri- Music Society, harmony and the Student Leadership Advisory Committee, according to a press release from the district.

“I was kind of on the fence if communications and PR were what I wanted to absolutely got to college for,” Gable said. “Being here for the three weeks I’ve been has definitely shown me that I do see a future (in communications.)”