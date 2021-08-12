GHS, WNCC host joint orientation

Gering High School dual enrollment students filled the Western Nebraska Community College Performing Arts Auditorium Thursday afternoon as students began preparation for fall classes.

Through an expanded partnership announced in the spring, 33 new dual credit courses were added to the Gering High School schedule, and students definitely took advantage of the new opportunity.

GHS dual enrollment through WNCC more than doubled for the fall semester of the 2021-22 school year.

“The full house at this Student Orientation is an impactful visual of the growing opportunities which have been created through a stronger collaboration,” Gering Superintendent Dr. Nicole Regan said.

During the orientation presentation, GHS dual enrollment students received information about tutoring, support resources, toured the campus and visited classrooms.