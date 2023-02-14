Girls on the Run is gearing up for another spring season of friendship and 5K fun at schools across the Panhandle. Schools in Alliance, Bridgeport, Chadron and Hemingford will host GOTR teams this season, which runs from early March to May 19.

The highlight of the season will be the regional GOTR 5K on May 20 at Chadron High School.

Teams are open to third- through fifth and sixth-grade girls. Team size is limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Online registration opened Feb. 1 at www.GOTRNebraska.org.

Teams are led by screened volunteers who are trained to deliver the nationally standardized curriculum. Coaches do not have to be runners, but rather positive-minded, can-do people who want to teach girls to succeed.

Visit www.GOTRNebraska.org or call 402-483-0373 to learn more.