GJHS begins virtual math tutoring on Sunday nights

With the pandemic having created or widened the learning loss gap, many school districts across the country are looking for ways to close it. Those methods have included intervention classes, extra study time and tutoring before and after school. Taking a page out of the virtual learning playbook that saw a lot of use during the pandemic, Gering Junior High decided to add a virtual tutoring session to its methods.
For one hour on Sunday evenings, GJHS students can now hop online and connect virtually with one of their math teachers for math homework assistance.
“There’s a lot of great resources online to assist kids in math that kids are starting to use more, but we also want to keep that personal connection with kids and teachers and have opportunities for kids at home,” GJHS Principal Shawn Seiler said. “…When you get to a junior high, high school level, sometimes they’re (parents) like, ‘I don’t know how; I don’t remember how to do algebra.’ So it’s that connecting with the professional who can really get in (to) assist them.”
Seiler said plenty of students work on their homework Sunday night, so providing live assistance for that hour allows students to move forward in their understanding of math concepts, rather than get stuck.
“Our whole goal is not to find answers — right? — in math, but to find systematic understanding, so there’s long term growth for learning,” Seiler said. “…So, we brought it to our math teachers, and talked to them before Christmas — maybe it was even November — about these opportunities and what they thought might help and they wanted to try this out and test it out.”
The junior high started the Math Assist Live program about two weeks ago, so it’s still in its early stages. The math teachers said that while it’s off to a bit of a slow start, it has been going well for the students they’ve helped so far.
“We’ve seen a few kids, and I think just being there to have that conversation with them to talk them through what’s working (has been good),” math teacher Andrea Schlothauer said.
The math teachers take turns being the Sunday night tutor, and they work together to be able to tutor all the math classes that are taught at the junior high.
“We all work together. We share lesson plans, because we are tutoring sixth grade through, it would be our advanced (eighth grade — freshman level — class).”
Math teacher Melody Abel added, “So all levels, and not all of us teach all levels, so we’re kind of making each one of us knows what’s going on, so that nobody gets blind-sided.”
Math Assist Live is just one more program to help students get the extra support they need in school. Students can also come in to school early to chat with teachers, and the junior high has been partnering with the high school National Honor Society students for after school tutoring for a few years.
Seiler said that if the Math Assist Live starts to do well, the junior high staff might look at expanding it to more nights, different times or even for other subjects.
“If it becomes successful, I mean, we even talked about adding another night to it,” Seiler said. “…If we need to expand we’ll expand.”
Ultimately, the teachers and staff just want to see their students succeed and are looking for every possible opportunity to help them do just that.
“We’re just trying to provide opportunities for our kids to get that extra support and not every kid is able to come early in the mornings or stay after school because they need a ride or they have activities going on with sporting events, so we’re just trying to create opportunities for kids,” Schlothauer said. “This one (Math Assist Live) they can do at home; all they have to do is Zoom in with us and we’re able to help them, so I think that’s our real strategy behind it is seeing if we can help these kids who might not have that time to be at school (early) or get here to stay here late.”
Math Assist Live takes place Sunday nights from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. via Google Classroom links sent to students by the math teacher. For more information, email communication@geringschools.net.