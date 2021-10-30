GJHS clowns offer drug-free messages to children for Red Ribbon Week

Twenty-eight teenage clowns waltzed into Lincoln Elementary School Thursday morning to tell jokes, play games and teach children how to say no to drugs.
Eighth grade students from Gering Junior High explained to children across the Gering Public Schools district about what drugs were, when they are good and when they are bad.
“If one of your friends says, ‘Take this medicine,’ are you going to take it?” Ashlyn Narvais asked a group of kindergartners. “No, because they’re not your parents or the doctor. So, if one of your friends says ‘Take this medicine,’ you should say ‘no.’”
One Lincoln kindergartner asked why drugs were bad at all. Aphia Boyd said it’s because they can harm you.
“Drugs are bad because they affect your brain in a negative way,” she said. “It can make you think different things and it can cause harm to your body, and we don’t want to do that.”
From Simon Says to Telephone, even the games often came with a “drug-free” message. The GJHS Clowns sponsor Brenda Pszanka said her students practiced their presentations a bunch so they would feel comfortable in front of the children.
“We practiced about seven times after school,” she said. “We talked about the types of questions to ask kids (that are) age appropriate … So, we’ve practiced quite a bit (and) they put the costumes together themselves.”
Pszanka, who is just in her second year of leading the clowns, said the program has been around for a while and is even part of a larger national drug-free movement: Children Learning Other Ways Naturally, or CLOWN. The idea is to plant seeds into the minds of young children about saying no to drugs.
“It is so important, especially now with the ease of getting drugs and alcohol,” she said. “…It’s so much easier to get drugs, and our kids are curious, and they’re tapping into it, unfortunately, and I think session media plays a lot of that as well.”
Eighth grader Eve Mosher said it also helps to do it in a way that’s fun for the younger students.
“We’re trying to bring it up in a positive way, so it doesn’t scare them,” she said.
She, as well as her classmate, Kamry Lopez, said they decided to be involved with the clowns because they remembered the impact the clowns had on them when they were younger.
“I remembered it when the when they would come to the elementary schools for us, and how impactful it was,” Mosher said.
Lopez said, “I kind of did (it) just to show leadership, like to show kids how they should be and how they should act when they get older to our age.”