GJHS clowns offer drug-free messages to children for Red Ribbon Week

Pszanka, who is just in her second year of leading the clowns, said the program has been around for a while and is even part of a larger national drug-free movement: Children Learning Other Ways Naturally, or CLOWN. The idea is to plant seeds into the minds of young children about saying no to drugs.

“It is so important, especially now with the ease of getting drugs and alcohol,” she said. “…It’s so much easier to get drugs, and our kids are curious, and they’re tapping into it, unfortunately, and I think session media plays a lot of that as well.”

Eighth grader Eve Mosher said it also helps to do it in a way that’s fun for the younger students.

“We’re trying to bring it up in a positive way, so it doesn’t scare them,” she said.

She, as well as her classmate, Kamry Lopez, said they decided to be involved with the clowns because they remembered the impact the clowns had on them when they were younger.

“I remembered it when the when they would come to the elementary schools for us, and how impactful it was,” Mosher said.

Lopez said, “I kind of did (it) just to show leadership, like to show kids how they should be and how they should act when they get older to our age.”

