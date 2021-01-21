GJHS repairs not as expensive as district feared

The water main break that shut down Gering Jr. High School last semester will not be as expensive as previously feared, according to officials in the Gering Public Schools Central Office.

“Our biggest concern was that the entire wall had sunk due to the water. However, the engineering firm from Omaha came out and completed a lengthy and thorough assessment with their advanced technology and determined that the only sinking was isolated to the southwest corner of the main gym wall,” GPS spokesperson Jennifer Sibal said.

The break forced Gering schools to close its middle school and move over 400 students to online learning for a week in December. GPS Board of Education Member Josh Lacy told the board on Monday that the insurance estimates were expected to come in under the cap. That means the district won’t have to pay out of pocket for the repairs.

While a temporary repair was made in December to allow students back in the building, officials said more repairs are needed and will be completed over the summer.

“We have cordoned off just a small southwest corner of the gym, but our PE classes are able to safely utilize the other areas with the assurance of engineering that there are not active structural safety concerns for students,” Sibal said.