As Chadron High School student Aspen Graves looked toward college, she knew that scholarship money would definitely come in handy. When searching for scholarships, she came across the annual “Doodle for Google” K-12 competition. The prompt was for students to create their own version of the Google logo centered around the theme of “I am grateful for…”

A first round of the competition would narrow the field of thousands to one winner from all 50 states and four territories. Graves' image, "Tranquility," has been named the winner for the state of Nebraska. Her art was inspired by her late grandfather’s skills in creating looms and spinning wheels and their mutual love of nature.

Graves said, “My grandpa, Neil Patterson, had a business called ‘Good Karma Looms’ and I wanted to honor him.”

She had to write a short description of "Tranquility" to submit with the entry. She wrote, “I am grateful for the feeling of a crisp breeze dancing in the air, fluttering cottonwood leaves, and the fresh scent of a rippling stream as I indulge in a novel. When gazing upon the luminous water, I envision my grandfather's hands carving cottonwood logs to shape a spinning wheel. His spinning wheel exists in tandem with the tranquil world — an ecosystem cycling around me.”

Art has been important to the graduating senior since she was quite young and began taking classes at Tada Art Studio. During her senior year, she took an advanced art studio course with teacher, Travis Hencey. In his course, students were instructed to work on a "passion project." Graves chose her Google doodle to be her focus.

She was presented with her award during the end of the year honors ceremony before her graduation. For her initial win, Graves will receive a Chromebook and the ability to compete for a place in the Top 5 and, hopefully, become the national winner. The national winner will receive a $30,000 college scholarship and the student's school will receive a $50,000 prize to be used toward technology. To win, the artists must receive the most votes online between now and May 25.

When asked what this scholarship would mean to her, Graves said, “Winning would mean a lot. Because I desire to go into marketing and graphic design, it would help make connections. It would be such a door opener for me. It would give me the confidence in continuing with my artwork. And, I’d really like to get out of college debt free.”

Graves is currently working at Chadron State Park for the summer and will be attending Black Hills State in the fall where she will run cross country. She specifically wanted to thank Hencey, the “amazing” Chadron High School technology director Eli Paopao, her family, and everyone who votes for her.

“It’s been an awesome experience.”

To vote for Graves' work, visit doodles.google.com/d4g/vote/ between May 18-25. Voters can pick their favorite in all five age groups, with one vote per day, per device.