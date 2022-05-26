Goshen County parents sue school district over COVID protocols

A group of parents opposed to mask mandates and other protocols put into place by the Goshen County School Board #1 filed a lawsuit against the district recently.

Parents listed in the suit, filed in the Eighth Judicial District Court on March 8, are Drew and Danielle Murphy, Brandon and Marie Flanagan, Ty and Kelly Correll, Shanna Vargas, Kristy Green, Rebecca Cochran, Reece and Ashley Posten, Suzanne Keller and Chris and Belinda Alexander.

In a group statement regarding the lawsuit from the parents, the group said: “On behalf of students, parents and residents of Goshen County we have filed a lawsuit against Goshen County School District #1, the board of trustees, and the Superintendent Ryan Kramer. We believe in the preservation of parental rights and medical decision-making. The constitutional bounds of what’s been done to our kids without our consent must be put in check or we will lose all sense of individual liberty forever.”

In the lawsuit the parents allege, as they did in school board meetings last fall, that the district is violating their rights due to COVID protocols.

According to one of the parents, Marie Flanagan, last fall, 55 students had left their school for homeschooling, 45 left the district altogether and at least one high school student was expelled for not wearing a mask. The lawsuit cites Flanagan, as well as stories of other parents in affidavits. One parent, Danielle Murphy, claims in the suit that she “attempted to assert her medical decision-making rights on behalf of her child and was denied. This same situation is described in the other affidavits of the Petitioners.”

In the suit, the parents assert that masks are medical devices used to prevent the spread of COVID.

“The requirement that a child wear one without their parent’s consent and in some cases against their expressed will, is a violation of the medical decision making and parental rights authority guaranteed to all of us by the Constitutions of both Wyoming and the United States, and associated case law precedent.”

They also accuse the district of “illegally issuing purported quarantine orders, when they have no statutory authority to do so and contrarily Wyoming students are guaranteed the right to a free public education.” The parents claim that the school district, because it is not a public health officer or “has no legal standing to issue a quarantine order” acted illegally in excluding students from school due to close contact exposures.

Attorney Cassie Craven, of Cheyenne, is representing the group.

The parents asked for a temporary restraining order, as well as a permanent injunction barring the district from enforcing any mask mandates or quarantining measures.

On May 2, the GCSD #1 filed a motion to dismiss the suit. In its motion, the district said that the district’s mask mandate expired on Nov. 1, 2021, days after the Oct. 28, 2021, school board meeting. At that time, protocols regarding close contact with individuals testing positive for COVID were also terminated.

The district claimed that parents failed to timely file their requests or to show “an actual emergency and irreparable harm.” The district said in its response that the court lacked jurisdiction over the claim.

GCSD #1 is being represented by Brianne Phillips, Tracy Copenhaver and Scott Kolpitcke Law firm in Powell, Wyoming.

