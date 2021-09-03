Goshen County school district implements mask mandate

Despite heavy opposition from concerned parents and community members, the Goshen County School District No. 1 board of trustees passed a mandate Thursday requiring face coverings for all individuals in school district facilities and vehicles. Around 50 constituents spoke, urging the board to vote against the requirements. In a 5-4 decision, board members voted to support a mask mandate..
The decision came one day after Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon said he would not be issuing a similar mask mandate statewide in part because of public pushback. The Goshen County school district’s trustees received plenty of pushback from their constituents during its meeting.
“These are my children,” parent Danielle Murphy told the board. “Do you know their names? Do you know their individual medical history? Why do you feel like you have the right to make health care decisions for them?”
Murphy was among more than 200 attendees packed into the Torrington High School auditorium, where the board of trustees hosted a public meeting to hear feedback on the proposal. The assembled crowd included a former school board member, several health care professionals, state senator Cheri Steinmetz, and parents and grandparents. At one point, one of the public speakers asked the audience to stand up to show their support or opposition to the mask requirements. Nearly the entire auditorium stood up against it; only eight people stood up in favor. Out of all the evening’s speakers, only three spoke in favor of the requirements.
Board members Zachary Miller, Kerry Bullington, Carlos Saucedo, Katherine Patrick and Taylor Schmick voted for the requirement. Members Mark Jespersen, Matthew Cushman, Dylan Hager and Michael Sussex voted against it.
The mandates would be in place as long as Goshen County remains in the orange, red or dark red categories in the state’s county transmission indicators indicating higher risk for spread. According to the indicators, Goshen County, with a population of around 13,000, would need to have 13 or fewer coronavirus cases for people in school district buildings to not need to wear a mask.
The CDC data tracker designates Goshen County as having high transmission, meaning that it has reported more than 100 cases per 100,000 in population within the last two weeks. The CDC reports the county having 89 cases in the last week. In that time, there have been seven coronavirus hospitalizations countywide.
“The whole thing, to me, is a control issue,” John Cummings of Lingle said. “The school systems, little by little, are trying to control things above the parents. When you have kids, you know them better than the teachers do.”
Speakers brought up the board infringing on their rights as parents several times in their presentations. They also spoke of potential health issues masks could cause, such as bacterial build-up and impeded breathing.
One speaker, Dustin Smith of Burns, claimed that masks impact oxygen levels. Smith brought in an OSHA-certified oxygen tester for home repair work. He stated that the normal oxygen content of air is 20.8%, and the device was designed to start beeping out a warning if oxygen levels fell below that to unsafe amounts. The oxygen content of the auditorium was at 20.9%. He put on a mask and stuck the tester underneath it. In just eight seconds, the device started beeping; the oxygen levels underneath his mask had fallen to 17.8%.
A couple of persons claimed that the coronavirus itself is physically too small for masks to protect against. It was likened on a few occasions to the futility of repelling mosquitos with a chain-link fence. Students would also be interacting with each other without masks outside of school, speakers said, so it would not stop potential transmission between kids if they were wearing masks inside district buildings.
Several times, the impact of quarantines on students’ mental well-being and education was brought up. The district currently has around 15 active cases, but more than 150 students and staff are in quarantine.
“We’re ready for all of this to end,” Laura Snyder, a mother of three, said. “Sending whole classrooms home to quarantine them, we’re just hurting our kids at this point.”
Superintendent Ryan Kramer said there would still be quarantines even with the mask mandate, but they would be significantly minimized. Schmick said masking was the only way to have in-person classes unless the state changed quarantine guidelines.
Sussex proposed an amendment which would table the requirement and send out a survey to parents to see if those not in attendance would want it, while also allowing time to see if not having masks really would increase coronavirus rates in the interim. The same five board members who passed the mask requirement voted against the amendment. However, the board did allow for religious and medical exemptions to the requirement, and the regulations state after-school event spectators are also exempt. Jespersen said a survey to the parents could be brought up in the future.
The new regulations will go into effect beginning Tuesday, Sept. 7. They state that students may be switched to virtual education, or even suspended, after multiple violations of the face covering mandate. Of all the people to speak that evening, only two were students.
“I don’t think you guys are listening to what the students think, what we want, and you guys think (instead) of what you want,” Torrington High School sophomore Makala Walsh told the board after they had voted. Due to quarantining, she said, she had seen her grades slip from As to Fs, and she added the school’s coronavirus policies have negatively impacted both her education and her school experience.
“It’s affecting us as students and you should listen to us as well. Please.”