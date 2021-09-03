Goshen County school district implements mask mandate

One speaker, Dustin Smith of Burns, claimed that masks impact oxygen levels. Smith brought in an OSHA-certified oxygen tester for home repair work. He stated that the normal oxygen content of air is 20.8%, and the device was designed to start beeping out a warning if oxygen levels fell below that to unsafe amounts. The oxygen content of the auditorium was at 20.9%. He put on a mask and stuck the tester underneath it. In just eight seconds, the device started beeping; the oxygen levels underneath his mask had fallen to 17.8%.

A couple of persons claimed that the coronavirus itself is physically too small for masks to protect against. It was likened on a few occasions to the futility of repelling mosquitos with a chain-link fence. Students would also be interacting with each other without masks outside of school, speakers said, so it would not stop potential transmission between kids if they were wearing masks inside district buildings.

Several times, the impact of quarantines on students’ mental well-being and education was brought up. The district currently has around 15 active cases, but more than 150 students and staff are in quarantine.

“We’re ready for all of this to end,” Laura Snyder, a mother of three, said. “Sending whole classrooms home to quarantine them, we’re just hurting our kids at this point.”