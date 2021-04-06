Goshen County students can go maskless

Students in Goshen County schools are no longer required to wear masks after the state approved a variance that went into effect Tuesday, April 6.
A petition, signed by 808 people, was started several weeks ago and was brought to the school board on March 30 for a variance application to be submitted for children to not wear masks while at school. The school board passed the variance request in a 5-4 vote. That request went on to the state for approval.
Torrington resident and mom, Danielle Murphy, started the petition urging parents to email Superintendent Ryan Kramer and board members before the meeting.
“This last year has been hard on everyone, especially our children,” she said. “I have already gotten feedback about their smiling faces as they headed to school this morning. The teachers and staff have done a great job this year adapting to everything and that is greatly appreciated. This was truly a community effort.
According to a press release, the variance went into effect on Tuesday, April 6. Wyoming’s state public health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist approved for Goshen County School District No. 1 mask variance application to the 24th continuation of State Health Order No. 1 relating to face coverings, social distancing and indoor event capacity.
During the school board meeting, one speaker brought up that there are quite a few families that feel strong about the masks not being worn. According to the speaker, some families planned not continue sending their children to school and would finish the year via internet classes.
Students have the option if they want to wear masks. OIt will be up to the individual families.
Students and staff are still asked to stay home if there are any signs of illness with parents to continue screening their children before they leave for school. Parents are asked to take their child’s temperature, keep them home at signs of illness, and to contact their health provider.
Torrington High School parent Marie Flanigan said, “As a Torrington High School parent, I heard all the horror stories from my children about the atmosphere surrounding the mask issues in their school and I chose to support the application for the variance in Goshen County. I was extremely pleased to hear that due to the data we collected and the support of those who came to the Special Board Meeting, the State Health Officer, the Goshen County Health Officer and our GCSD No. 1 School Board granted the variance.
“There were a lot of variables that went into this challenge, but with proper data collection from the Wyoming Department of Health and our school district, we were confident that it would be approved,” she said. “Statistically speaking, 4% of students and 13.26% of staff contracted COVID outside of a school setting per Contact Tracing conducted by our Goshen County Health Professionals and the school district. Also 41% of the district staff have chosen to be vaccinated.”