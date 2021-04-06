Goshen County students can go maskless

Students in Goshen County schools are no longer required to wear masks after the state approved a variance that went into effect Tuesday, April 6.

A petition, signed by 808 people, was started several weeks ago and was brought to the school board on March 30 for a variance application to be submitted for children to not wear masks while at school. The school board passed the variance request in a 5-4 vote. That request went on to the state for approval.

Torrington resident and mom, Danielle Murphy, started the petition urging parents to email Superintendent Ryan Kramer and board members before the meeting.

“This last year has been hard on everyone, especially our children,” she said. “I have already gotten feedback about their smiling faces as they headed to school this morning. The teachers and staff have done a great job this year adapting to everything and that is greatly appreciated. This was truly a community effort.

According to a press release, the variance went into effect on Tuesday, April 6. Wyoming’s state public health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist approved for Goshen County School District No. 1 mask variance application to the 24th continuation of State Health Order No. 1 relating to face coverings, social distancing and indoor event capacity.