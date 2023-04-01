It can be tricky being a parent, a teacher or other professional who works with children and teens.

Officials with the Region 1 Behavioral Health Authority have seen that firsthand. Kym Fries, Region I prevention coordinator, and Heather Brown, prevention specialist, work with local underage drinking and drug prevention coalitions that cover the Panhandle.

“You’d be amazed what is out there,” Fries said. “It’s scary.”

For example, Fries said, a recent survey showed that vaping had increased by nearly 45% among teens within the last three years. The Nebraska Risk and Protective Factor Student Survey, done every two years and surveying students in eighth, 10th and 12th grades, also showed that about 20% of eighth graders responding to the survey had used electronic cigarettes or vaping products during their lifetimes, which dramatically increased to more than 53% by the time they were seniors.

In eighth grade, only 7.4% of respondents said they had ever used marijuana, but that climbed to more than 34% by 12th grade. Students in all three grades reported having used marijuana, LSD, synthetic drugs, inhalants and prescription drugs within the 30-day period prior to taking the survey.

That is why Region 1 Behavioral Health Authority is bringing in a nationally-recognized trainer, Officer Jermaine Galloway, known as “The Tall Cop.” One of Galloway’s mottos, “You can’t stop what you don’t know,” will resonate with parents and others who work with children and teenagers. The training, “High in Plain Sight: Current Drug Trends,” will be held on Thursday, April 20, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Gering Civic Center.

Galloway, a former law enforcement officer, has more than 24 years of experience in alcohol and drug education, enforcement and prevention. He is a full-time trainer, and has dedicated thousands of hours to community scans, which Fries explained are assessments that include research and identification of substance abuse trends and other identified problems in communities. He has been recognized nationally and internationally for his work, according to a biography.

Fries and Brown told the Star-Herald that staff at Region I had seen Galloway speak at different engagements. Fries and Brown saw him in October during a conference in a presentation on emerging drug trends in the nation.

“He was phenomenal, and he was very informative,” Fries said, saying that his visual aids and his experience as a law enforcement officer added to his presentation. “He just keeps your attention the whole time.”

Parents, school administrators and staff, law enforcement and corrections officers and others will learn a lot about drug activity going on in communities like Scottsbluff, Gering, regionally and nationally.

“This is his first time here,” Brown said, saying that some of the items discussed in his presentation will surprise people, particularly as he discusses drug and alcohol trends. However, he gets beyond just talking about the numbers, Brown and Fries said, discussing synthetic marijuana, marijuana and even things like clothing designed to hide drugs and stash compartments that parents, teachers and others might not recognize for being used to conceal drugs, if they are not aware.

Funding for the training is provided by grant funding made available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Grants help provide funding for prevention activities like education and training, all part of the effort to reduce underage drinking and drug use among children, teens and young adults.

Providing opportunities to educate people about drugs and prevention is just one of the pieces of the work done by Region I, they explained. Region 1 covers the 11 counties of the Panhandle.

“We work alongside and collaborate with three of our coalitions that we have here in the Panhandle – that is Morrill County Coalition, Monument Prevention Coalition and Panhandle Prevention Coalition,” Fries said. “We try and get education and awareness out there. We also work alongside with them to try to make policy changes.”

Tickets for The Tall Cop presentation are now available on the Panhandle Partnership website, https://bit.ly/3zrhb4C. The cost to attend is $30.

For more information about Galloway, The Tall Cop, visit his website, tallcopsaysstop.com.