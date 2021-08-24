GPS amends 2020-21 budget in special board meeting

“The district spend will exceed the budget due to unbudgeted spend for ESSERS I and a portion of ESSERS II,” Regan said. “We need to amend the general fund budget by the amount of 500,000, so these expenditures will not cause the district to go over budget.”

The Gering school board also approved a revision of the 2021-22 calendar which took off Dec. 20-21 as school dates, and changed May 24 to a half-day teacher work day. Regan said this was due to an oversight on the calendars, which did not allot compensatory hours for teachers in regard to parent/teacher conferences. This action item was also approved unanimously by the board.

The board took action on two more items. It approved its leadership goals for the 2021-22 year, which include analyzing achievement trends, developing a 10-year facility plan and looking at enrollment trends to build strategies to bring in students who reside in the district, among others.

It also approved an addendum to the “class cover substitute” section of the 2021-22 Negotiated Professional Agreement, which changed its compensation verbiage to better reflect the move from block scheduling to the eight-period classes. It now states that teachers who cover as a substitute for another teacher will be paid at the rate of 1/8, rather than 1/6, of a substitute teacher’s daily pay.