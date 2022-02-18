GPS Board of Education names Mario Chavez as GHS principal

The Gering Public Schools Board of Education announced the selection of Mario Chavez as the next principal at Gering High School Friday, Feb. 18.

Currently, Chavez serves as interim principal at GHS, a position he was appointed to in Dec. 2021.

“Since agreeing to serve as interim principal, Mario has proven himself to be a highly capable leader,” Gering Public Schools Superintendent Nicole Regan said in a statement. “Mario has an unwavering dedication to our students that is built on a genuine love of education and a passion to connect and build relationships. These characteristics are also what make him such a strong, supportive leader for the staff at GHS.”

Chavez said he was informed Thursday, Feb. 17 of his selections as the next principal, saying it was a good way to start a five-day break.

“I was elated,” he said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to take over the principalship at Gering High. It’s an honor and a privilege to lead an excellent school with great leadership.”

When the principal position opened, Chavez said he felt qualified to take it on and decided to throw his name in the hat.