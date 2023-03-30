Community Christian School is the recent recipient of a $1,000 grant from the Oregon Trail Community Foundation.

Community Christian applied for the grant seeking funds to update technology in its building, including 1-to-1 Chromebooks for students in next year’s middle school program (“CCS Prep”). Part of the school’s mission statement is promoting academic excellence in a Christian environment.

In a press release, Community Christian’s Head Teacher Steph Reynaga said, “At CCS, we strive to prepare students for future success and we know that technology is a huge part of that. This grant will help our oldest students learn how to utilize tech for research and completing school work.”

Families interested in CCS Prep can contact the school at 308-632-2230.

The Oregon Trail Community Foundation has awarded over $50,000 so far this year, according to a press release. For more information about OTCF, please call Cathy McDaniel, Director at 308-635-3393.