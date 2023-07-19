The Lied Scottsbuff Public Library’s Summer Reading Program is coming to a close, with some fun events planned for children and their families.

The public is invited to “Bean It Like You Mean It,” at the Midwest Theater on Tuesday, July 25 at 7 p.m. for the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library Summer Reading Wrap Up Party. The String Beans, a musical group from Lincoln will perform a wide variety of original, family-friendly songs about all the things kids love. “When we brought them in 2018, they were hilarious and everyone loved them,” Deb Carlson, children’s librarian, said in a press release. “I will never forget how much fun it was watching everyone dancing in the aisles and singing along.”

For 19 years, The String Beans have performed their unique variety of original, family-friendly songs for audiences across the nation. From pop and country to rap and rock & roll, the band writes songs about things kids love: animals, books, movies, food, science, nature, play, imagination, and lots more! Each show is hilarious, inclusive, and spontaneous, and each catchy tune is designed to get every audience dancing and singing along. Since forming in 2004, The String Beans have released 14 albums, appeared on dozens of radio and television programs, and delighted tens of thousands of people at fairs, festivals, libraries, schools, churches, museums, zoos and more.

Popular String Beans songs include “Right Here In Nebraska,” used by many educators statewide, and “Opposites,” featured in a textbook published by Cambridge University Press.

In their hometown of Lincoln, the Beans have sold out the Lied Center for Performing Arts, and consistently set new attendance records at the Lincoln Children’s Museum’s “Music & Mozzarella” concert series. The group has also performed for the Governor’s Arts Awards Ceremony, and toured the southeast United States with performances in Missouri, Georgia, Tennessee and Florida.

At the solar eclipse celebration in 2017, The String Beans performed alongside Bill Nye and musicians from the PBS program, Ready Jet Go, for more than 10,000 people at Homestead National Monument near Beatrice, plus more than 100,000 people streaming the show on NASA’s website.

Following the show, the summer reading wrap up party will include the announcement of the grand prize winner of the Nintendo Switch donated by NTC Logistics and the winners of the Smiley Face Candy Jar Guess, and other prize drawings.

Every child will get a special surprise to take home.

There is no admission fee or reading requirement to attend. The event, sponsored by Scottsbluff Public Schools Sixpence, Platte Valley Companies and Healthy Blue Nebraska, is open to the entire community.