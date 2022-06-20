Guest lecturer speaking on cryptocurrency

Everybody's talking about Bitcoin and cryptocurrency, but what is it? Join visitors to the Gering Public Library for a discussion about cryptocurrency and for an opportunity to ask all the questions you have had but were afraid to ask.

"I tried to avoid cryptocurrency but so many people would ask me about it, and since I did not have many answers, I decided to do some research so that I could be more help," he said. Attendees will learn the basics about cryptocurrency, how it is being used and some of the possibilities for its use in the future.