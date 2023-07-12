Theatre West closes out the 2023 summer season with their high energy presentation of “Guys and Dolls: In Concert,” starting Thursday, July 13 and showing through July 22.

Set in the time of gangsters and missionaries trying to save their souls, “Guys and Dolls” is a musical comedy that follows two couples as they deal with the inherent complications of falling in love and boasts many well-known musical numbers by Frank Loesser. Presented “in concert,” the sets are simple and the focus is truly on the vocalists.

Performing in the lead roles are James Stafford as Nathan Detroit, Sarah Godwin as Miss Adelaide, Lauren Newell as Sarah Brown, and, local talent returning home just for this show, Sal Sabella as Sky Masterson.

Godwin threatens to steal the show with her Lucille Ball-esque facial expressions and strong, belting voice as she sings the touching, yet funny, songs with her “Hot Box Girls” and the well-known “Adelaide’s Lament.” She returns from Brooklyn for a second season at Theatre West after entertaining the crowd as Miss Scarlet in Clue last year.

The “forever a fiancé never a groom” Nathan Detroit is played by James Stafford, who is making his Theatre West debut far from his home in Melbourne, Australia. He and Godwin play off of each other’s comedic energy like they’ve acted together before.

The entire cast and band of supporting characters have high energy throughout and their harmonies in “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat” were incredible.

Lauren Newell, a local actor whose talents frequently shine in Theatre West productions, plays a delightful Sarah, the unlikely object of Sky’s affection. She and Sabella have beautiful musical chemistry in their duets.

Many in the local audience will be coming to see a local star, Sal Sabella, return to the Theatre West stage.

Sabella was active in theater and musical performances throughout his youth. One of his first stage performances was “Cinderella” at WNCC in the late ‘80s. He graduated in 1994 from Gering High School, where he was heard singing with Harmony and in the school musicals. His vocal talents took him to the University of Wyoming and he sang with the traveling show choir, Centennial Singers, for several years. He obtained his bachelor of fine arts in theater and dance there and went on to obtain his Masters of Arts degree in theater education from Emerson College.

He has performed in numerous plays and musicals nationwide. He has toured with “The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber (starring Michael Bolton)” and “Godspell.” His stunning bari-tenor voice also spent time on Broadway as the understudy for the phantom in “Phantom of the Opera.” Since 2020, he’s been a faculty member at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA) College of Performing Arts.

Sabella shared a “It’s a small world” reason for returning back home for the show.

“I saw a call for auditions in Backstage for ‘Guys and Dolls’ and was surprised to see that it was playing at WNCC. I decided I might as well send my audition materials in. Turns out Matt Hebbert had also mentioned me to Patrick Newell (director).”

After a more than 30-year absence from local stages, audiences will enjoy hearing Sabella sing the well-known songs “I’ve Never Been in Love Before,” “Luck Be a Lady Tonight” and more.

Theatre West’s executive director Judy Chaloupka said, “Having Sal return to Theatre West is a gift. This cast filled with professionals and supported by collegiate theater/music majors is amazing. It is perfect for all ages. Don’t miss it.”

The show is scheduled to run with performances in the Judy Chaloupka Theatre at WNCC on July 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22 with doors opening at 7 p.m. and the show will start at 7:30 p.m. On July 15, there will be the opportunity to attend a matinee with doors opening at 1:30 p.m. and the show starting at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are $20, adult; $17, senior, and $10,student.

Tickets can be purchased at the Kelley Bean Box Office in the lobby of the performing arts center, online at www.twweb.com, or by calling the box office at 308-635-6193.