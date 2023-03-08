Oglala Lakota College will bring its Little Shop of Physics program to Agate Fossil Beds National Monument on Saturday, March 11.

The event will be held from 12-2 p.m. in celebration of National Science Education Day, which is the following Tuesday.

Merle Brave and Jesse Pina, science professors from Oglala Lakota College, will bring about 30 hands-on experiments. Children, in grades K-12, and their parents can explore one experiment of their choice or try them all.

The Little Shop of Physics program originated at Colorado State University, Fort Collins. Brian Jones, the Director and Founder of the program, said, “The big message is that science is accessible. The stuff we do is exciting, it’s fun, it’s engaging.”

Jones and the program worked with Oglala Lakota College to set-up their own program and have been in partnership for over a decade.

National Science Education Day started in 1892 by forming a national committee to address the lack of standardized science education. It has since led to large changes in science curriculum and instruction. Science is all around us and there’s no better place to explore our changing world than in our national parks.

For more information, please contact the park at 308-665-4113 or agfo_ranger_activities@nps.gov. No registration is needed.

Admission to Agate Fossil Beds is always free. Check out other events and activities on the park’s website at nps.gov/agfo/planyourvisit/calendar.htm.

Agate Fossil Beds National Monument is located 34 miles north of Mitchell, or 22 miles south of Harrison, on Highway 29 and three miles east on River Road.