Heading to college: Area campuses bustling with students as fall semester starts

Residence halls at three area colleges opened late last week to welcome students back ahead of the fall semester, which started Monday.

Western Nebraska Community College began the semester with a “Week of Welcome” before classes started Monday.

“We kick off the semester with our ‘Week of Welcome’ events for students, which includes tie-dyeing T-shirts, Minute-to-Win-It challenges, a tailgate party on Wednesday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., followed by Cougar volleyball at 7 p.m. versus Eastern Wyoming College and ‘WNCC’s Got Talent’ talent show on Thursday,” Allison Judy, WNCC’s public relations and marketing director, told the Star-Herald

Fall sports student-athletes arrived on campus at the beginning of August, followed by international students. New and returning students arrived late last week through the weekend.

Interim President John Marrin said, “The campus is full of energy with our faculty and students returning. It’s an invigorating and exciting time for us all.”

Looking ahead, WNCC students will have a busy October as the college celebrates Homecoming Oct. 15-23 and the 2022-2023 performing arts season begins with a musical. Judy said the college faculty and staff are especially excited to get the construction trades program going this fall.

The college held several community sessions as part of its listening tour this past spring, and officials plan to visit all 13 counties in the service area for a response tour. The tour is slated to begin in early fall.

Eastern Wyoming College students began to move into their dorm rooms Thursday, Aug. 18, and Friday, Aug. 19, before enjoying festivities opening the new school year.

“It’s exciting," freshman Destiny Hanson, of Hemingford, said as she carried her belongings into Eastern Hall Friday. The veterinary technology student said she is “looking forward to meeting new people.”

New students were welcomed to campus with a cookout Friday provided by Pinnacle Bank.

“I’m ready to get started,” sophomore Wyatt Bullock said.

He is in his second year in EWC’s agri-business program.

Moving into the dorms brought about a plethora of emotions.

“I’m not ready to leave home yet,” freshman Ashton Van Anne said as her family helped her move into Eastern Hall Friday. “But I am looking forward to meeting new people.”

Van Anne’s father, Brad, said the moment was exciting and a part of life’s journey.

“I hate to see her leave the house, but that’s one of the things in life,” he said.

Danielle, Van Anne’s mother, said she was glad her daughter chose to attend a smaller college near home, which is Dalton, Nebraska.

For younger brother Colt, his sister’s move to college meant more room for him at home.

“I can’t wait to get her room,” Colt said.

With students' return to campus, EWC President Jeffry Hawes shared his excitement, adding that students can still sign up for fall courses.

“Eastern Wyoming College is excited to welcome students back on all our campuses and outreach centers in the college’s service areas as classes began Aug. 22,” he said. “The college will continue to enroll students through our open enrollment period, so if you would like to explore a new career, please give our recruiter a call.”

Chadron State College students are also back in the classrooms. With the support from college employees, students found their classrooms as they settled in for the fall semester.

“It is always wonderful to have students back because they bring such vibrancy and energy to our campus,” Alex Helmbrecht, director of college relations, said. “During the first day of class, employees helped students find classes and provided them with water and snacks.”

Additional activities are planned throughout the week to help students find resources and services and make friends, Helmbrecht said.

One of the exciting additions to the CSC campus is the renovated and expanded Math Science Center of Innovative Learning.

Freshman Aaron Price, who graduated from Scottsbluff High School in the spring, was one of the first students to take courses in the new center Monday. He is majoring in pre-pharmacy.

"I spent my first day of classes in the new Math Science Center of Innovative Learning and it was very exciting to see all the new science equipment in the building," he said. "I am thankful for the opportunity to take classes and work on labs in this state-of-the-art facility."

Ahead of the first day, CSC welcomed students back to campus with various informational and fun events.

“CSC began welcoming new students late last week and they and their families attended a number of informative sessions,” Helmbrecht said. “The college offered recreation and entertainment on campus and at Chadron State Park.”