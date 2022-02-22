Hemingford School Board extends offer to Travis Miller

Hemingford Public Schools Board of Education is negotiating terms with candidate Travis Miller for the position of superintendent.

The news was announced Miller was selected to serve as the district’s next superintendent of Hemingford Public Schools via the district’s Facebook page Saturday. However, the position is not official yet, pending formal action by the school board at the March 14 regular meeting.

Meeting minutes indicate the school board met Monday, Feb. 14 to discuss the superintendent interviewing process, which would start the next day. The board interviewed Lori Liggett, the superintendent of Gordon-Rushville Public Schools, for over two hours on Tuesday, Feb. 15 before the meeting adjourned.

Then, the board convened for another meeting Wednesday, Feb. 16 to interview candidates Travis Miller, who is the superintendent of Bayard Public Schools, and Maggie Mintken, who is the academy principal at Grand Island Public Schools. Following those interviews, the board entered into executive session before returning to open session.

School board president Justin Ansley said the next 2 hours and 31 minutes were spent discussing which candidate fit best within the school district.