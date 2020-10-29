Hemingford schools begin mask mandate

Hemingford Public Schools is the latest Panhandle school district to implement a mask mandate.
The mandate began Tuesday after about two dozen students were forced to quarantine after potential exposures, according to HPS Superintendent Charles Isom.
Isom said that four of those quarantined students were the result of family exposure, while the remaining 20 students were exposed on school grounds.
COVID-19 cases have been exponentially rising in the Panhandle, with the total number of cases doubling in October, according to the Panhandle Public Health Department. As a result of the rise in cases, PPHD moved the region into the high risk, or orange, part of the risk dial, triggering stricter COVID-19 precautions in school districts across the Panhandle.
Several days in October saw record-setting spikes of positive cases, including Oct. 16, when 1,286 Nebraskans tested positive for coronavirus. While the vast majority of individuals recover from the virus, over 600 Nebraskans died from it, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Gov. Pete Ricketts modified the directed health measures, or DHMs, that same month, intensifying Nebraska’s response to the pandemic. Ricketts modified quarantining rules so that an exposed person did not have to quarantine if they were wearing a face covering when they were exposed.
In Hemingford, Isom said that was exactly the reason HPS implemented a mask requirement.
Before this month, HPS had mostly been spared from the virus, Isom said. The district had seen just one staff member come down with COVID-19. Isom said that that staff members did not have any contact with people at school.
“After fall break, we had some kids come back when they probably shouldn’t have,” Isom said.
Now, Isom said HPS has three active cases and two recoveries.
Mask requirements have proven controversial in western Nebraska, despite overwhelming support from health officials. However, Isom said the decision was a logical one because he wanted to continue in-person classes.
“We got to the logical side of things,” Isom said.
HPS also changed their lunch-time procedures. Isom said several teachers have their students eat in classrooms and others eat in groups to avoid potential spread.
Isom added HPS was also reevaluated its back to school plan for the possibility of the risk dial moving to the red, or severe, part of the dial.
“We should be able to continue to go in person, (that’s) what we’re really hoping for,” Isom said.
