Hemingford High senior Rylie Wright, who currently is the title holder of 2023 Miss Scotts Bluff County’s Outstanding Teen, has announced that she is hosting a VIP DANCE.

“Growing up, going to daddy/ daughter dances was one of my favorite things to do,” Wright said. “One of my favorite memories was going with my dad to Buffalo Point in Sidney before the dance and drinking Shirley Temples ... because you’ve got to be fancy.”

But she also knows that not everyone has a dad in their life to take them on those adventures. This VIP dance is an invitation to kids across the Panhandle to take whoever is special to them.

“Sisters, brothers, grandmas, parents, aunts, family friends, whoever they want to bring,” she said. “Come out for a night of snacks and dancing.”

The VIP Dance will be at the Box Butte County Fairgrounds in the Multi-purpose Hall on Saturday, April 8 from 6-9 p.m. Children of all ages are welcome. Tickets will be sold at the door: 12 and under, $3 and 13 and up, $5.

Proceeds from the dance will support Wright's journey to Miss Nebraska’s Teen in June. She also plans to donate a portion of funds raised to local libraries to get more books in support of her service initiative, Literature4Littles.