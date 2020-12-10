Higher Learning Commission continues accreditation of WNCC

SCOTTSBLUFF — Western Nebraska Community College recently received a continuation of its accreditation through the Higher Learning Commission (HLC). The HLC is one of six regional accreditors of post-secondary educational institutions in the United States, and covers 19 states in the North Central region.

After a virtual site visit from the HLC peer reviewing team in April, and an in-person verification visit in mid-September, the Institutional Actions Committee (IAC) reaffirmed WNCC’s accreditation for 10 years.

“This was without a doubt, the absolute best possible outcome for us,” WNCC President Carmen Simone said. “The dedication and determination of our staff, faculty, and administration showed in our assurance arguments and during the site visit. We are not a perfect institution and we have some work to do, but we have a lot to celebrate.”

Accreditation ensures that an institution meets professional standards, and remains eligible to receive federal funding. It also provides current and potential students assurance that they are receiving a quality education which will be recognized as such by potential employers or licensing boards as well as by other colleges or universities in case of student transfers or pursuit of a higher degree.