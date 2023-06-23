So far, so good, so far as Nebraska lawmakers’ promises of higher state school aid are concerned.

Final certified “regular” 2023-24 aid after Gov. Jim Pillen signed Legislative Bill 583 May 31 delivered increases in state support — and often eye-popping ones — to 50 of the 60 mostly rural districts in western Nebraska.

The 22 Panhandle districts will receive a combined $61.8 million in standard aid — 11.2% higher than in 2022-23 — according to figures from the Nebraska Department of Education.

Six districts will at least double their regular aid, and three will get boosts ranging from 1,000% to as high as 1,375.9% in Gordon-Rushville.

‘Foundation aid’ returns

The difference comes from the new law’s reinstatement of per-student “foundation aid,” which was dropped from Nebraska’s aid formula in its major 1990 Unicameral overhaul known as LB 1059.

Regular state aid will total $1.18 billion in the 2023-24 school year, 10.1% higher than the $1.07 billion shared by the state’s 244 K-12 districts in 2022-23.

LB 1059 essentially replaced per-student aid with rebates of 20% of income taxes from each district’s residents. But past Legislatures gradually slashed them by nearly 90%, leaving a basically nominal rebate of about 2.23% of patrons’ income taxes.

Since then, the lion’s share of state aid had gone to “equalization aid” for about one-third of Nebraska’s schools. They’re typically those in the largest cities, including North Platte, and others with higher percentages of poor and minority students.

But if one combines the renewed foundation aid and the remaining 2.23% tax rebates, 51 of western Nebraska’s 60 districts will receive the equivalent of a 20% rebate or higher, according to an analysis for the Star-Herald.

That includes every Panhandle district except the Chappell-based Creek Valley schools, which would fall just $1,502 short of that standard.

Scottsbluff’s regular 2023-24 school aid will go up 13.4%, from $16.4 million to just shy of $18.6 million. Gering will get $9.67 million, 5.2% higher than the $9.19 million it got in 2022-23.

Special ed boost expected

The other 10 western districts with lower regular 2023-24 aid, including six in the Panhandle, are waiting for LB 583’s promises of equally substantial boosts in 2023-24 special education aid to be “held harmless” from losing ground.

Mitchell’s regular aid for next school year will fall 1.8%, while Morrill’s will drop by 1.5%. Alliance, Crawford, Hay Springs and Sidney also will get less in regular state aid than in 2022-23.

Special education aid totals aren’t expected before fall because that type of funding operates on a different schedule, said Stuart Simpson, North Platte Public Schools’ executive director of finance.

But they’re expected to allow even school districts receiving less in regular aid to come out ahead compared with 2022-23, based on estimated special education aid boosts in an April projection of LB 583’s impact.

The new law, backed by all five western senators, directs that K-12 districts be reimbursed for 80% of their special education costs between federal and state funding. They’ve gotten about 46% recently.

Panhandle schools should share $8.94 million in new special education funding under LB 583, about one-third more than the $6.2 million in increased regular state money due mainly to the return of per-student aid.

If final special education boosts match the spring estimate, the 22 Panhandle districts would get about $70.8 million in regular and higher special education aid in 2023-24. That would be more than 27% above their regular aid for the school fiscal year ending Aug. 31.

In that case, Scottsbluff would gain about $4.5 million and Gering about $1.47 million more than the two districts got in regular aid in 2022-23. That’s an increase of nearly 28% for Scottsbluff and 16% for Gering.

The Crawford district in the northern Panhandle, which lost 16.4% in regular state aid under LB 583, would basically break even compared with 2022-23 based on the Unicameral’s spring projection of its effects.

Crawford was the lone school among the 60 western Nebraska districts that was forecast in April to lose ground in regular aid.

The new state-aid law reduces or cancels out the new foundation aid for districts getting equalization aid. It also offsets 12.8% of “net option” funding for districts that take in more transfer students than they lose to other districts.

Exactly half of the Panhandle’s 22 districts will receive 2023-24 equalization aid: Alliance, Bayard, Chadron, Crawford, Gering, Hay Springs, Minatare, Mitchell, Morrill, Scottsbluff and Sidney.

Rural school impacts

On the other end of LB 583’s scale of beneficiaries are the Panhandle’s highly property tax-dependent rural districts — four of which got not a penny of state aid just seven years ago in 2016-17.

The Harrison-based Sioux County district got just $12,282 in 2022-23 aid from the 2.23% remnant of LB 1059’s income tax rebate.

With LB 583’s passage, Sioux County will see its regular 2023-24 aid leap to $130,619. That adds up to a 963.5% boost by percentage.

Add in an additional $100,831 in projected new special education aid, and Sioux County could receive a 1,784.5% boost in state help over its regular aid for 2022-23.

Gordon-Rushville’s regular aid will leap from $55,450 to $818,398, and it could wind up 2,129.4% higher through a projected $417,807 boost in special education funds.

Kimball’s regular 2023-24 aid will jump by 1,091.2%, while the Oshkosh-based Garden County district gained 1,038.8% for next school year with special education boosts still to come.

Highest totals in years

A look at the “record book” of Nebraska’s regular school-aid awards since 1990 offers one more measure of LB 583’s difference for western schools.

Of the 22 Panhandle districts, three — Scottsbluff, Sioux County and the Big Springs-based South Platte district — will receive their highest annual state-aid awards since LB 1059 set the basis for the current formula of funding districts’ educational “needs” that aren’t covered by its largely property tax-based “resources.”

Sioux County’s regular 2023-24 aid will be its highest since it got $64,251 in 2006-07. Scottsbluff’s and South Platte’s previous records were more recent: 2020-21 and 2022-23 respectively.

Garden County and Gordon-Rushville were shut out of state aid in 2016-17, while Creek Valley got just $76. They’ll get $306,610, $818,398 and $265,467 respectively in regular aid next year before LB 583’s special education aid totals are finalized.