Homecoming festivities refuse dampening by weather

Even though rain was fairly elusive throughout the Panhandle summer this year, it had no problem drenching Gering’s homecoming festivities Tuesday night.

Still, even though it rained on their parade literally, it did anything but figuratively.

“I think that just made everything much better,” senior and student council vice president Jaden Shirley said.

It showed. High school students dressed in their best, warmest spirit clothes as they braved the rain for their homecoming parade. They lined up at the Gering Civic Center and drove what was left of their soggy floats all the way over to the high school, where the pep rally was moved to in lieu of the football stadium.

It didn’t stop the cheerleaders from cheering or the students from shouting as they made their way down 10th Street in a wet, but spirited fashion.

Senior and student council president Eli Thompson said the intensity of the parade only fueled the fire at the pep rally.

“Tonight was electric,” he said. “(We) fired people up (when) we got in there. When the yelling started and people were clapping, it just (became) a domino effect of electricity.”