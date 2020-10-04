Homecoming in Alliance: Changes due to COVID-19, but full of cheer

ALLIANCE — Homecoming in 2020, like so much, looked a little different.
For one, the King and Queen were in quarantine, as was much of the cheer squad. The dance, meant to be Saturday, was postponed to Oct. 10. Floats and the High School Marching Band trickled downtown Friday afternoon throwing candy in one of the area’s first parades in months. Stands were packed in the evening for the Bulldogs versus the Scottsbluff Bearcats homecoming game.
Spirits were high, as the cheer squad made up of Alliance alumna, led the cheers and dances. Students held signs, one with the glittery wording, “You can’t hide our bulldog pride,” another hand-written one read “Where is your litter-box?”
The Bearcats defeated the Bulldogs 35-0.
