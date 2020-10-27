Homeschooling in Nebraska continues to rise; COVID-19 could play a part

“It’s just kind of serendipitous, because we had already been looking at a more flexible education system for her before COVID,” Jody said. “But once that hit and you know, schools were shut down, anyway, it’s like she’s working at home anyway. It really helped make the decision easier then at that point.”

Jody said they had been considering homeschool before COVID-19 hit because of all the travel their family does. Before Jessie’s brother Mark graduated, Jody’s mother-in-law was diagnosed with cancer, and had taken a turn for the worse.

Jody and Mike realized that it would be hard to keep pulling Jessie out of school to travel to see her grandmother in Iowa. Not to mention that both Jody and Mike are self-employed and travel often for their jobs. Homeschooling just made sense for them.

“I have nothing but great things to say about our public school systems at least. And that wasn’t the reason for choosing homeschool over going, continuing public school,” Jody said, explaining she her pride in her alma mater Minatare High School. “It was just for us as a family, best for her to (homeschool).”

As the first year of homeschooling for Jessie, it’s been a bit of learning curve for the whole family. That’s why Jody is grateful to have a resource like the Valley Home School Association.