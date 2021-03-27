HOSA takes 9 first place spots at state competition

In addition to competitions, HOSA members also raise money for cancer treatments, have put together snack baskets for health care providers and volunteered to process people at flu vaccine clinics and COVID-19 vaccination areas.

Students at Scottsbluff high said they were often drawn to HOSA to explore the realm of medicine, but that has no simple meaning for each student.

For Steffi Geline Tactacan, a senior, she wanted to follow in her family’s footsteps of radiology, but didn’t know what specialty. She said HOSA’s opportunities to shadow doctors solidified her drive to pursue interventional radiology in college and beyond.

“I came from a family of doctors and I just immigrated here actually, two years ago,” she said. “I didn’t know anybody, but I saw HOSA was something to do with the health care field, so I wanted to join it. Ever since then, it opened up opportunities everywhere.”

Students described opportunities include shadowing different specialists, seeing how medical technology works and networking around the state.

Senior Halle Shaddick said those options helped push her to pursue a degree in biology and study to become a physician’s assistant.