HOSA takes 9 first place spots at state competition

For a career organization that promises hands-on experience in health care, 2020 provided a live lesson in epidemiology for Scottsbluff high schoolers.
“We have 82 members, high school freshman through seniors,” said adviser Jen Harre. “This year was a little bit different than last year because of COVID. We couldn’t have guest speakers, or go travel anywhere like we get usually get to.”
Harre, who teaches in the Health Science Career Academy, and Kelli Larson, a science teacher, co-advise the international career organization HOSA – called the Future Health Professionals – at Scottsbluff.
Harre said students took home 19 awards at the State Leadership Conference, which was virtual this year, Nine of those were first-place wins.
The competitive events included practical demonstrations of CPR techniques, a team quiz with fifteen seconds to hear and answer questions ranging from medical terms to parliamentary procedure, presenting research topics and more.
Harre, a registered nurse for the past two decades who transitioned from oncology and stroke care to school nursing and later teaching, said the program offers unique resources and opportunities for youth curious about the field.
“I never was exposed to some of these things in high school, not even in nursing school,” Harre said. “I learned it in the real world.”
In addition to competitions, HOSA members also raise money for cancer treatments, have put together snack baskets for health care providers and volunteered to process people at flu vaccine clinics and COVID-19 vaccination areas.
Students at Scottsbluff high said they were often drawn to HOSA to explore the realm of medicine, but that has no simple meaning for each student.
For Steffi Geline Tactacan, a senior, she wanted to follow in her family’s footsteps of radiology, but didn’t know what specialty. She said HOSA’s opportunities to shadow doctors solidified her drive to pursue interventional radiology in college and beyond.
“I came from a family of doctors and I just immigrated here actually, two years ago,” she said. “I didn’t know anybody, but I saw HOSA was something to do with the health care field, so I wanted to join it. Ever since then, it opened up opportunities everywhere.”
Students described opportunities include shadowing different specialists, seeing how medical technology works and networking around the state.
Senior Halle Shaddick said those options helped push her to pursue a degree in biology and study to become a physician’s assistant.
“This whole experience in job-shadowing doctors has showed me what I do want to do but also what I don’t want to do in the medical field,” Shaddick said.
For senior Seth Yarnell, he described his joining as good-natured peer-pressure.
“I actually got talked into it my junior year,” he said. “I had a bunch of friends who were telling me to do it. And so finally, I agreed to join it and ended up loving it.”
Students said the pandemic was an eye-opener. Senior Jasmine Lopez said it was a surreal experience to watch germ theory play out in real life.
“We talked about pandemics, but we never thought like in our sophomore junior years, that we’d living through one,” Lopez said. “The fact that we’re able to take the information from here and apply it to our real lives is insane.”
Havi Hertzler, a sophomore, said she joined the club for experience, but found certainty.
“I’m more sure than ever I want to be in medicine,” Hertzler said.
HOSA STATE RESULTS
The Scottsbluff HOSA Chapter had 22 members compete in 11 events.
HEALTH SCIENCE EVENTS:
Pathophysiology:
2nd Place - Halle Shaddick
Dental Terminology:
3rd Place - Jenna Sterling
5th Place - Kaitlyn Kizzire
Medical Terminology:
7th Place - Megan Bewley
Medical Math:
1st Place - Seth Yarnell
6th Place - Madysen Powell
7th Place - Justin Sharp
8th Place - Clara Heldt
HEALTH PROFESSION EVENTS:
Nursing Assistant:
4th Place - Steffi Tactacan
5th Place - Emily Franklin
EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS EVENTS:
CPR/First Aid:
1st Place - Kaitlyn Kizzire & Jenna Sterling
2nd Place - Haley Thomala & Jalyn Wagner
3rd Place - Lauren Fleenor & Abigail Webb
4th Place - Sarah Arellano & Havi Hertzler
5th Place - Hanna Abrams & Olivia Taylor
LEADERSHIP EVENTS:
Extemporaneous Writing:
3rd Place - Teagan Sell
Job Seeking Skills:
1st Place - Justin Sharp
TEAMWORK EVENTS:
Health Career Display:
1st Place - Halle Shaddick & Jasmine Lopez
HOSA Bowl:
1st Place Team: Seth Yarnell, Jasmine Lopez, Steffi Tactacan, and Justin Sharp
NEBRASKA 2021-2022 State Officer Team
Jenna Sterling - Vice President
2021 Nebraska HOSA State Leadership Conference
OUTSTANDING CHAPTER LEADER - Josie Amoo