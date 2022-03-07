Hubbard running for Gering mayor

Eldon Hubbard, the longtime principal of Gering High School, is running to become Gering’s next mayor.

“As a lifelong Gering resident, I believe I truly can represent the citizens of Gering, having their best interest embedded in all decisions,” he said.

This will be Hubbard’s first time running for political office. He said he entered the mayoral race late when he realized Gering residents might have only one candidate on the ballot. At the time, current city council member Ben Backus was the only person running, though businessman Kent Ewing also filed to run. Current mayor Tony Kaufman chose not to seek a third term in office.

“I would like to focus on issues that directly impact the Gering citizens,” Hubbard told the Star-Herald in an email. “Gering faces issues that impact other Nebraska communities also, specifically affordable housing and economic development that generates well-paying jobs in the community. I have worked with Twin City Development in the past to develop strategies to address these issues.”

Hubbard said he would ensure Gering citizens receive quality services for their tax dollars. He said he would build on positive relationships with the city’s staff to ensure such services are provided efficiently. He also mentioned taking advantage of any economic development opportunities that might arise.

He said his time as a principal helped him develop skills that could translate well to a political office.

“I worked with a large cross section of Gering citizens when I was fortunate to serve as Gering High School Principal. I would look forward to building on these relationships to serve as Gering mayor,” Hubbard said. “Additionally, as a high school principal, you have many divergent issues and projects to manage at the same time. I believe that this experience in managing varied projects would serve me well as mayor.”

With the deadline for candidates to file having recently passed on March 1, Hubbard said he has no campaign events currently planned. The primary election in Nebraska is on May 10, 2022. The general election will take place on Nov. 8.

