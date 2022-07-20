Impacting the community: CSC added $152.5 million in income to state economy

Chadron State College added $152.5 million in income to the Nebraska economy according to a report issued this week. Collectively, Chadron, Peru and Wayne State colleges add $564.8 million in income to the state economy each year.

The Nebraska State College System (NSCS) recently released the economic impact report, and Chancellor Paul Turman expressed his pleasure with the findings.

“The report released is both extensive and insightful, and confirms how vital the colleges are for students, the rural regions they serve and Nebraska,” Turman said in a press release statement.

The report breaks down each college’s impact in an executive summary and fact sheet as well as provides more depth in the full report. Overall, the three colleges contributed to a thriving workforce and grew the local and state economies.

The state invests just under $56 million annually to support the state colleges, with the NSCS generating $10 of economic impact for every $1 invested. The economic impact of the NSCS also supported 10,593 Nebraska jobs, meaning that the colleges and their students support one out of every 127 jobs in the state. Chadron State College’s economic impact of $152.5 million supported 2,748 jobs.

Chadron State College also adds economic value to the state as an employer and large-scale consumer of goods and services.

Deb Cottier, the executive director of the Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation, said the value CSC provides the community is significant.

“It is clearly, far and away, the largest employer in town,” she said. “The economic impact of just the salaries up there is significant.”

During fiscal year 2019-2020, the college employed around 664 full-time and part-time faculty and staff with 94% of whom lived in Nebraska. That’s 3:1 over the next top employer, Chadron Community Hospital at 200 employees. The study found the college’s operations spending impact totaled $25.8 million, which is equivalent to supporting 656 jobs in Nebraska.

On the construction spending impact, CSC invested in facilities maintenance to meet its growing educational demands. During the study, CSC’s construction spending equated to $799,043 in added income, which is equivalent to supporting 13 jobs.

Spending by college students also impacted the community by generating $12.6 million in added income for the state, enough to support 276 jobs. Alumni also had an impact on the state’s economy through the workforce. Alumni generated $113.3 million in added income that would support 1,803 jobs.

CSC’s total economic impact totals $152,499,043 or roughly $152.5 million, as reported in the study.

CSC also supports the community businesses as students seek jobs for spending money during college.

“The students that attend are the largest source of workforce for our community for the entry-level labor type jobs,” Cottier said. “Whether it’s working at a convenience store, hotel, restaurant or Walmart, they’re extremely important in that regard.”

Analyzing fiscal year 2018-2019, CSC’s student headcount was 3,152 students.

Another economic impact the college has comes from the extracurricular activities and camps offered. Families and prospective students travel to Chadron to attend home athletic events and academic or athletic camps, which support the tourism economy as they stay in hotels, dine at local restaurants and shop at local stores.

“Whether people are just coming simply to watch a football game or following their own kids here or they are scouts from a professional level, those people are essentially visitors in our community and are counted in the lodging tax piece of things,” Cottier said. “But they would not be coming here if not for Chadron State.”

The college’s ability to scout athletic and academic talent, whether that is student or faculty, to campus offers the community a unique opportunity to engage and learn about numerous cultures. Those opportunities to engage with other cultures through campus events or during conversations in town are invaluable, Cottier said.

“The diversity of people who come to school at Chadron State or who come to teach at Chadron State has a tremendous impact on our overall quality of life,” she said. “We have the opportunity to learn from international students and are not as isolated from other cultures as we would be otherwise. I don’t know you put a dollar figure on that, but it’s extremely valuable that we learn about other cultures and have the opportunity to meet people who weren’t born and raised in Chadron.”

The study also found that students who attend Chadron, Peru or Wayne State colleges were more likely to remain in the state upon graduation. One year after graduation, 83% of Nebraska residents who graduated from one of the colleges still live and work in the state and support the state economy and offer skilled labor in high-demand sectors.

Graduates also see high returns on their educational investments with the average state college bachelor’s degree graduate earning annually $22,100 higher than a person with a high school diploma or equivalent in the state. During a lifetime, that graduate will earn $928,200 more than someone with a high school diploma.

“This report affirms how significantly the contributions of Chadron, Peru, and Wayne State colleges directly fuel the Nebraska economy,” Turman said.

The full report is available on starherald.com.