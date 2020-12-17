Incoming superintendent Nicole Regan offered $180,000 contract for first year

The Gering Public Schools Board of Education approved a contract for the new superintendent Monday night by a 6-0 vote. Nicole Regan will receive $180,000 for her first year as a superintendent in Gering’s school system.

Regan was unanimously selected as the next superintendent of Gering Public Schools two weeks ago after months of searching and a week of evening-time interviews. Regan, who the board lauded as a passionate and experienced school administrator, is a longtime Lincoln Public Schools and Omaha Public Schools administrator.

“Negotiation didn’t take very long to come to an agreement with Dr. Regan,” Board President BJ Peters told the board before it passed the contract.

The board approved the contract without much discussion on Monday night.

The contract specifies that Regan will receive a $180,000 salary with fringe benefits including health care.

For context, Scottsbluff Superintendent Rick Myles received a salary of $214,281 for this school year, according to his contract. Interim Superintendent Gary Cooper received a salary of $200,000 for his one year at the helm of Gering Public Schools.

Regan will officially take over Gering schools in July. She told the Star-Herald last week that she’s meeting with Cooper as well as other administrators to become better acquainted with the district in the coming months. Regan also joined the GPS board meeting via Zoom.

