A class of students at ESU 13's VALTS program have been inspired by a popular TikTok personality to fundraise for the Festival of Hope by making a fun novelty toy — slime.

Karen Reason, a math instructor with the VALTS program, is a fan of Sasha Pensanti, known as "Rainbow slime girl” on the social media network. Pensanti describes herself as a professional slime maker and founder of Some Other Slime. She has more than 400,000 followers, and does videos daily, Reason said.

Reason, a member of the “slime community,” said she was suddenly inspired by Pensanti to do something for the Festival of Hope.

"In the middle of the night, one night, I decided that I wanted to make slime to raise money for Festival of Hope," she said.

She pitched the project to her VALTS students, who were all on board.

"It's such a meaningful project to me," Reason, who is a breast cancer survivor, said. During her own cancer battle, Reason said she was able to ask Festival of Hope for assistance and she has known many others who have received assistance through the non-profit organization.

"The thing about Festival of Hope is that they don't make you feel guilty about using their services," she said. "At first, we were like, 'No, no, we're good.'"

However, as she and her husband found themselves traveling for her reconstructive surgery, they turned to Festival of Hope for assistance with travel costs. Festival of Hope helps cancer patients with a variety of non-medical costs from utility fees, to rent, to travel costs.

It is not the first time that students at VALTS have raised funds for Festival of Hope. In 2017, science students learned lessons about electricity and music as they crafted guitars. One of those guitars was donated to another fundraiser for the Festival of Hope, the Save-A-Rack auction, and signed by musician Josh Turner during a visit to the area. It was presented by Reason and sold for $3,700.

With Pensanti’s help, Reason and her students tackled the latest fundraiser. Though in New York, Pensanti personally taught the kids how to make slime during a Zoom session on May 17.

The students made one of the slime recipes inspired from a recipe book for do-it-yourselfers, with bright colors, scents and textures. The recipe that Reason chose is called “butter slime,” a popular slime that is soft, smooth and "spreads like butter."

"It's easy for people to manipulate. It's stretchy, but not super stretchy," she said.

It's easy for a beginner to make, but fun for those people who are more skilled at playing with slime and wanting do flip it and do other tricks with it.

Slime is used not only for fun, but in special education, physical therapy and other uses. During her own cancer battle, Reason said, she experienced neuropathy.

"I wish I had this slime when I was going through cancer," she said. "It would have been a lot more fun to play with (than what she was exercising her hands with."

Pensanti’s followers were also generous, contributing funds and supplies to the VALTS project. As Pensanti talked about the project during a live videos on TikTok channel, Reason said that people asked how they could help. Soon, with the help of the followers who contributed supplies like coloring, glue, polymer clay and Borox, Reason said the students soon had all that they needed.

"All of the sudden, all of these boxes started coming in," she said. "It was like Christmas."

Reason had friends who also helped out, saving jars that were used for the slime.

After learning how to make slime, VALTS students then spent that week working on the project. In just one day, they had made 120 jars of the slime, which will be sold at the Festival of Hope. They spent other days that week, labeling and decorating the jars, using time spread among testing and other last week of school activities.

During the activity, kids learned lessons about math — calculating the amount of slime they could make with the product they had, figuring pricing, considering demographics and other lessons. Using the project gave them real life ways to apply those lessons.

“It makes them care about it more," Reason said.

Perhaps most important of all, Reason said, they learned about contributing to their community. Most of us have been touched by cancer, either personally or having a loved one experience cancer. Many of the students do as well, and they wanted to help.

Students will be on hand during the June 17 Festival of Hope, selling the slime. Jars will be sold for $5, which means the students will raise $600 for Festival of Hope. As popular as slime is, it’s sure to go quickly.

This year, the Festival of Hope will be a half-day event. Events will begin at 7 a.m. and conclude after the 11 a.m. live auction, with the reading of names and a butterfly release.

For more information about Festival of Hope, visit its website, www.festivalofhope.net.