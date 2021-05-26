Iris Society to host sale June 5-June 6

SCOTTSBLUFF — The Monument Valley Iris Society announces its annual iris sale on June 5-June 6 at the University of Nebraska Research and Extension Center.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented the society from having its indoor show last year and once again this year, the society will have a “showing” and sale at its garden area.

The sale opens to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m on both Saturday and Sunday. The public will be able to purchase iris rhizomes at the garden site just inside the property. The iris sale is the only fundraiser for the year. At the time of purchase, purchasers will be given a date and place to pick up rhizomes.

“We are expecting a great bloom this year,” Ron Charles said in a press release. “At sometime in the past, we are told that there was a perfect bloom season. Although none of us have ever seen one, we hold hope for this year.”

As an added feature, the public may bring their own iris to be displayed and judged by the public. The lucky winner will receive a package of 10 rhizomes.

The center is located one mile north of Scottsbluff on Highway 71.

The Iris Society encourages the public to call with any questions. Call Ron or Ann Charles, 308-632-0886, or 308-672-2407.