JROTC students can get virtual aviation training at Scottsbluff High School

The simulator and ground school program also help students get into competitive programs and receive scholarships, like the one JROTC cadet Michael Mickey received to attend flight school to certify him for his private pilot’s license this summer. It also gets students as close to flying without actually taking their feet off the ground.

“It gives students the benefit of experiencing flight and flight maneuvers that tie into our ground school at a fraction of the cost of actually flying,” Johnson said. “Our ground school helps students with their applications for the aviation (scholarships). … It all adds up on their applications and improves their chances of receiving those limited slots.”

Johnson and Runk said students take the training on the simulator seriously, despite it seeming a bit like a computer game at first. Students attest that once you hop on, though, it’s nothing like a videogame.

“It’s not easy, like picking up your Xbox controller,” Runk said. “You’ve got to use your feet and hands and the throttle and make all that stuff work.”

Johnson said, “The students really enjoy it, and they take it seriously when they are running their flight sessions.”

