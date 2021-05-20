Keaton Bell memorial scholarship established for Gering students involved in the arts

Gering alum Keaton Bell found his calling in the arts at Gering High School. Bell graduated in 2011 with two state speech medals and loads of on stage experience and memories.
That’s why when his parents, Kent and Lisa Bell, established his memorial scholarship last year, they decided it would go to someone who was involved in the same things that gave Keaton so much joy.
Keaton died in 2016 at the age of 23. He was born without a soft spot on his skull, causing his brain to be crushed, Lisa Bell said. Doctors told the Bells that Keaton would likely not walk or talk or “do anything that normal kids could do.”
After numerous hospital visits and surgeries, Keaton managed to do what the doctors said he wouldn’t be able to, and he became very good at it.
“He couldn’t do sports, but he had such a passion for speaking,” Lisa Bell said. “When they (doctors) said he couldn’t talk, they were so wrong. We always joked that his ability to communicate was his greatest asset and worst enemy, at times.”
It’s been five years since Keaton’s death, and Lisa’s sister, Paula, thought Keaton needed to be remembered in the community in some way. He always loved helping people, Lisa said, so a scholarship that would help Gering High students further their education seemed rather appropriate. “He always favored the underdog,” Lisa said. “He always believed in the best in people and loved unconditionally. He truly did. He’d do anything for anybody.”
The scholarship is awarded to a Gering High School graduate who has at least a 3.0 GPA and has participated in speech and theater for at least three years. According to the scholarship description, speech and theater “gave (Keaton) a purpose, which connected him to his favorite teacher and mentor, Mr. D (Gering teacher Jason DeMaranville),” who died two months before Keaton was diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer. Keaton died not long after his diagnosis.
“We’re really grateful to be able to continue a legacy for someone that meant so much to this family and their friends, but also really see that impact continue and create ripples in the lives of our students,” Gering Public Schools Foundation Director Jennifer Sibal said.
This year, the $1,000 scholarship was awarded to Kennie Gable, who has participated in speech and theater all four years of high school and has found particular success with both. Just in her senior year, Gable took third in state speech humorous prose and starred as Dorothy in the Gering High School’s musical production of “Wizard of Oz.”
“I feel like a lot of speech kids and musical people find their families and their homes in those things, so I thought it was really cool that there was a scholarship that was awarding kids in those areas,” she said. “You don’t see a lot of musical scholarships, and especially speech scholarships — those are kind of just things that you do because you love them. And when Jen (Sibal) brought it up — it was kind of a newer scholarship — I knew that I definitely wanted to apply.”
Lisa Bell said, “The scholarship is meant for someone who has a personality that doesn’t give up and has drive to keep on going even when people say you can’t. Someone who wears a smile on their face when world pulls your feet out from under you.”
Gable, who plans to attend Chadron State College to pursue a degree within some part of the communications field, said she was honored that Keaton’s family chose her to receive a scholarship in his memory.
“Thank you to his family and friends for having the scholarship, and I’m very grateful, and I’m honored to have it,” she said.
“Just like Keaton found his family and home in speech and musical, I found the same thing, and … I was glad that I could connect with him on that level.”
Lisa Bell said, “We just want his legacy to live on. … He’d be proud to know we’re doing it. I know he’s with us, right there watching. He’s always with us.
“...He just wanted to make the world a better place, and I think he did. No, I know he did.”