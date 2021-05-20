Keaton Bell memorial scholarship established for Gering students involved in the arts

Gering alum Keaton Bell found his calling in the arts at Gering High School. Bell graduated in 2011 with two state speech medals and loads of on stage experience and memories.

That’s why when his parents, Kent and Lisa Bell, established his memorial scholarship last year, they decided it would go to someone who was involved in the same things that gave Keaton so much joy.

Keaton died in 2016 at the age of 23. He was born without a soft spot on his skull, causing his brain to be crushed, Lisa Bell said. Doctors told the Bells that Keaton would likely not walk or talk or “do anything that normal kids could do.”

After numerous hospital visits and surgeries, Keaton managed to do what the doctors said he wouldn’t be able to, and he became very good at it.

“He couldn’t do sports, but he had such a passion for speaking,” Lisa Bell said. “When they (doctors) said he couldn’t talk, they were so wrong. We always joked that his ability to communicate was his greatest asset and worst enemy, at times.”