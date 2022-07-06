 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Kids can experience digital art at Riverside Discovery Center

  • 0
Kids can experience digital art at Riverside Discovery Center

Kevin Plath, a staff educator at Riverside Discovery Center, Makaiyla and Zoella Anderson (from left) step back from the Draw Alive screen to watch the brightly colored animals interact on the African prairie. Draw Alive is a new digital feature in the recently remodeled children’s museum at Riverside Discovery Center.

Riverside Discovery Center (RDC) opened its remodeled children’s museum, located inside the Heritage Barn, on July 2. The renovation incorporates new colors, decorations, flooring and featured the addition of Draw Alive, a new interactive digital drawing experience.

“There are similar features (to Draw Alive) at different children's museums, zoos and aquariums in other parts of the country and I thought it could be a really cool new feature here," Anthony Mason, zoo director at RDC, said. "We just don't have really any digital, interactive, features here at the zoo.

"So we thought this was a great opportunity to bring something you know, at least that's unique to our area here to Riverside Discovery Center.”

In partnership with Scottsbluff Public Schools Sixpence Program, RDC’s new feature offers kids old enough to color an opportunity to watch their creations come to life. The process involves choosing a drawing to color in, placing it underneath a scanner, wait a few seconds and it appears on a large screen. The drawing can be seen swimming, flying and moving throughout a themed virtual world.

People are also reading…

“We continue to try and improve the children’s museum here at the zoo and make that a more interactive environment for kids,” Mason said. “So this addition is a fun and engaging opportunity that combines creativity through coloring with a digital technology element depending on the theme.”

The current Draw Alive theme for July is African prairie that allows kids to color in animals like an alligator, zebra, tiger, elephant or flamingo, to name just a few. Once the drawing is scanned, the colored animal can be seen flying, swimming and moving throughout the prairie landscape. Mason said the Draw Alive theme will change monthly along with the children’s museum, ranging from a variety of animal and even non-animal interactive scenes.

Kids can experience digital art at Riverside Discovery Center

Kevin Plath, a staff educator at Riverside Discovery Center, guides Zoella Anderson on positioning her colored alligator under the Draw Alive scanner in the children’s museum on July 6.

“What’s really great is this allows us to change the theme monthly, and since the children’s museum theme changes every month, this gives us an opportunity to work within that structure that we’ve already built,” Mason said. “We are trying to step up our game as far as creating a pleasant environment for families, a nurturing area for kids to learn.”

The remodeled children’s museum offers families an indoor, active learning experience with many hands-on and interactive opportunities. 

“We have an incredible team here at the zoo who built a lot of the stuff that you’ll see around the Draw Alive feature from scratch,” Mason said. “I’m really happy with how everything turned out. It looks really neat and it changes every month so kids can come back to enjoy it over and over again.”

Riverside Discovery Center is open seven days a week, summer hours are 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.. For more information about RDC and the pop-up children’s museum, call 308-630-6236 or visit www.riversidediscoverycenter.org.

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture.  She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Damaging floods drench southern China

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News