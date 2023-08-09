Hundreds of area kids got to learn about hot air balloons from professional pilots just in time for the official kickoff of Old West Balloon Fest this week.

The youth balloon camp was a new addition to Old West Balloon Fest this year. Spread across three days, the camp invited groups of kids to the Mitchell airfield for lessons and demonstrations of hot air balloons in action.

Commercial balloon pilot Mike Johnson taught the camp attendees alongside his wife, Old West Balloon Fest executive director Colleen Johnson. He said that the camp was a great addition to the festival because they both enjoy working with kids.

“My wife, Colleen, was a school teacher for 20 years, so she loves being around kids as much as I do. It’s something she thought of one day, to bring kids out here and teach them about ballooning,” Johnson said.

The Johnsons recognized the ability of hot air balloons to capture the imaginations of children and wanted to use that fascination to help educate them on the subject with interactive lessons.

“Kids obviously like balloons, and we want to get them involved. They seem to enjoy it, and we enjoy doing it for them,” he said. “We talked about the history of ballooning and how it was invented, the science behind it, how a hot air balloon actually flies. And we go over some of the parts — the burners, fuel tanks and everything — and we talk about safety.”

The camp attendees came away with a pretty good understanding of how the balloons operate and how much work goes into piloting one.

“The air inside the hot air balloon has to be hotter than the air on the outside. If it’s not, it will start to descend,” camp attendee Andrew Wyrick said. “To raise it, you squeeze the valves, which are fueled by the propane tanks. If you ran out of gas, you would start a fast descent, I think.”

Wyrick’s brother, Connor, also attended the camp. The two boys thought that hot air ballooning sounded pretty difficult, but were both open to giving it a shot if they got the chance.

Johnson said that the youth balloon camp was both a gift to the community and an effort to spread his love of ballooning with a new group of people.

“We kind of just wanted to give back to the community a little bit,” he said. “We like to share ballooning with anybody that we can. If you ballooned by yourself all the time, it wouldn’t be any fun, so we want to share it with the kids.”

The turnout for the camp was quite a bit higher than what the Johnsons originally expected, which has convinced them that it should become a permanent component of Old West Balloon Fest.

“We were going to set it at 150 kids,” he said. “We figured 50 per day would be enough and about what we could handle. It went up to about 230 kids that we got, which was good. Now, we see that there’s an interest out there and we’ll probably start offering it every year so kids can come out here and see what ballooning is all about.”

The Johnsons have also considered operating a second balloon camp in future years that would help make it possible for kids of a certain age to get experience operating a hot air balloon and even become licensed to do so.

“My wife is talking about doing a balloon camp for older kids that have an interest in becoming a balloon pilot,” Johnson said. “We can actually teach them enough to where they could get their student pilot license at the end of the camp.”

Old West Balloon Fest will continue with events on Friday and Saturday. Two Mass Ascensions will be held at Mitchell airfield on Friday and Saturday mornings at around 6:15 a.m. Gates will open at 5:30 a.m. and event passes can be purchased in advance or at the gate for $20.

A full day of activities will be hosted in Mitchell on Saturday. The festival will conclude with a Closing Night Glow at the Grasslands at Five Rocks at sunset, weather permitting.