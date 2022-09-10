 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kids take to the air with pilots at Airport Appreciation Day

Bailee Hausman leaps from the plane wing after her Young Eagles flight from pilot James Adams on Saturday, Sept. 10 during Airport Appreciation Day.

Spotty rain and cool temperatures didn’t stop families and aircraft enthusiasts from attending the annual Airport Appreciation Day on Saturday, Sept. 10.

“It’s going slow today, you know we have our wonderful cool weather but we’ve been up flying Young Eagles since about seven o’clock,” Gary Hashley said.

Young Eagle flights are provided by the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) for kids, ages 8 – 18, to take their first airplane flight.

The annual Airport Appreciation Day gave families an opportunity to explore aircraft and more on Saturday, Sept. 10.

“We’ve got four pilots and four planes out here today,” Hashley said. “We’ve been able to keep up today. In years past, we’ve had the line very deep.”

He said the EAA typically takes nearly 120 kids for their first flight but early rain showers, continued drizzle and chilly air kept many families at home.

Airport Appreciation Day is geared at introducing youth, and quite possibly an adult, to the world of aviation.

“We like to introduce boys and girls, young people, to aviation,” Harshey said. “My first airplane ride, I was probably in third or fourth grade, I never forgot it and I became a pilot when I was 17 years old. So it’s good exposure. Let’s them know that you can do this.”

Airport Appreciation Day allowed young kids to explore the equipment used at the airport as well as aircraft from the Nebraska and Wyoming National Guard on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Groups of excited kids pulled their adults to the EAA tent to sign-up for the Young Eagles flights that last between 15 – 20 minutes. Pilots were circling Scottsbluff and Gering, often pointing out the kids’ homes, schools and other familiar sites.

Kameron Moore, 8, is sure to remember his airplane ride on Saturday. He said it was a lot of fun and he can’t wait to do it again.

“We went over the sugar factory and baseball fields,” Moore said.

James Adams, a pilot for the Young Eagle flights, said Moore was talking through the headset during the entire flight.

Pilot James Adams (back), gave (from left) Caiden, Bailee and Addisyn Hausman an airplane ride for the Young Eagles flight program during Airport Appreciation Day on Saturday, Sept. 10.

“He wasn’t shy in the airplane, he talked to me the whole way,” Adams said. “They get pretty excited when they’re up there.”

Addisyn, Bailee and Caiden Hausman jumped from the wing of Adams' plane after taking their Young Eagle flight. The trio called out shouts of excitement and wanted to fly again.

“We got to see our house and we even got to see Westmoor, where we go to school,” Bailee said, out of breath from all the excitement.

“We saw the Gering pool and where we go at the end of the year,” Caiden said.

Addisyn was sitting in the front seat.

“It was really fun. It was freaky for a moment, then it got really cool.”

She said it was scary when the plane turned but she wants to ride in an airplane again.

In addition to Young Eagles rides, the Wyoming and Nebraska National Guards had planes, parachutes and more for people to explore. The Wyoming Air Guard C130 and the KC135 from Lincoln were both open for people to wonder into.

Private planes were anchored outside, airport trucks and an Air Link helicopter were also on display. 

As the event drew to a close, the KC135 engines boomed to life, the aircraft took off and the pilot made a pass over the airport while the crowd watched on.

