Kids, teens set to enjoy reading as youth programs kick off at Scottsbluff library

Children and teens are invited to participate in youth programs as Lied Scottsbluff Public Library kicks off fall programs next week.

Preschool-aged children can also attend a storytime program at the library. The kickoff event is Thursday, Sept. 8 with the theme “WHALE-come to Storytime.”

During the session, Children’s Librarian Deb Carlson incorporates stories, songs, puppetry, flannel board, fingerplays, DVDs, guests and activities to encourage youth engagement.

“I always kick the year off with some theme and even though every week I feature a different subject, this will be our main theme that carries throughout the year,” she told the Star-Herald. “It was just a great thing to welcome them back and have that play on words with ‘WHALE-come.’”

Carlson asks kids to close their eyes before learning what the story is about and the reveal of the puppet. She hopes those fun activities create an inviting environment for kids.

“My goal is to have them feel welcomed enough that they know if they aren’t there, I miss them,” Carlson said. “I love this part of my job so much.”

Storytimes are held in the library meeting room every Thursday from 10 to 10:30 a.m. and from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. Storytimes run from September to May. These weekly library learning times are geared primarily for children between 2 and 6 years of age. Younger children are welcome as the rate of growth and development varies among children.

“We want them to just improve and get more of those language development tools and the biggest thing is a love and appreciation of books and reading,” Carlson added. “That pre-reading time is so critical.”

Carlson said she tries to model what an interactive storytime looks like for parents by encouraging dialogue and involvement. She hopes reading becomes an inclusive time throughout the week for families.

Carlson said the fall program is exciting as she can connect with her storytime buddies.

“It is always great to see our returning children and get new friends, too,” Carlson said.

The weekly storytimes help youth develop vocabulary and introduces them to a variety of literature within the library. After the storytimes, parents are encouraged to browse the children’s books to take home. Carlson sets out books that relate to that week’s topics.

Carlson said, “Ultimately, our goal is to enhance their library experience and to build a foundation for future learning. But, I must admit, what I love most is to hear them laugh and to thoroughly enjoy themselves. It is one of the greatest joys of my job.”

Storytime brochures listing weekly topics and added information are available at the library.

The Teen/Young Adult book club is also set to resume later this month. The first session is on Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 4-5 p.m. in the teen room. According to a library press release, it is titled “This is NOT a book club” because it isn’t a traditional book club, where everyone reads the same book and then discusses it.

Each month’s meeting will include a book-related activity and a discussion on a different genre of book. Participants don’t have to read the same book For September, participants can bring their favorite books to discuss and create a “junk journal” that incorporates upcycled or recycled materials. They can then use the journal as a reading journal if they wish.

The library's STEAMpunks program, which was new to the library last year, will also return. Watch for details about the maker camp club for third through eighth graders to be announced.

Pre-registration for the programs is not required and there is no cost to attend. For more information about the fall programs, contact the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library at 308-630-6250.