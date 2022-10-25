Kimball fourth graders learn about life in the 1800s at Flowerfield Historical School

Students from Kimball stepped back in time on Tuesday to experience a day at school in the 1880s.

That experience was provided through the Flowerfield Historical School, which has been hosting fourth graders from all over the Panhandle for well over 30 years.

Fourth grade social studies teacher Bernard Walker said that Flowerfield is a fun way for students to learn about history, and particularly about the state they call home.

“The students are getting to come and reenact what it was like back in the 1800s to go to school and find out about the history of Nebraska,” said Walker. “They’re learning how to behave in school, what it was like, how different it was back then.”

While at Flowerfield, the students receive instruction from a teacher who is very knowledgeable about the time period. The teacher and students stay in character throughout the school day to create an experience that is as true to the time period as possible.

The Kimball students got to spend the day with June Lacey — Miss Lacey to her pupils — who has been playing the part of a Flowerfield teacher for many years.

“She does a really great job,” said Walker. “She really gets you into that character and gets you to follow along. I think that’s what the kids love, and I think they remember that.”

The students are expected to play their parts as well, and they have to do a good amount of preparation in order to do so. Walker said that he and his students had to study information about the time period before they came to Flowerfield.

“We were given a packet on various things they needed to know, then we allowed the kids to dress how they would have in the 1800s,” said Walker. “We talked about the lunches they would bring, and the differences in what it will be like here.”

Some of those key differences include the lack of modern technology and some old-fashioned behavior and etiquette. For example, students are expected to stand when answering a question at Flowerfield, which they would not have to do at their own school.

Miss Lacey began the day by greeting the students and learning their names, and she took the opportunity to ask them questions about their pretend lives as homestead children. One student, Master Ethan, was asked if he had been rabbit hunting recently.

“If you do happen to shoot any of those cottontails, they’re paying a whole nickel for the pelts over here at the general store,” said Miss Lacey. “That’d be a lot of gum and candy money for you.”

Lacey continued to pepper in information about the students’ daily lives throughout her lessons, like when she asked if any of them had family members who could sew a new American flag for the schoolhouse. Colorado had recently attained statehood, and the school’s flag now had the wrong number of stars.

Throughout the day, the students studied the same subjects as kids would have in the 1880s: reading, penmanship, orthography, arithmetic, and even personal hygiene.

The level of immersion at Flowerfield is what makes the trip so memorable, and those memories have become a staple for students in the Panhandle shared across generations.

2021 was Walker’s first year taking students to Flowerfield after transitioning to focus on fourth grade. His students last year were especially excited about the trip because they thought they had missed their chance to visit the historic school during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Last year’s group really enjoyed it,” said Walker. “After getting back it’s all they talk about. A lot of them have older siblings or even parents that know about Flowerfield. They tell the kids all about it and they’re just as excited as the kids are.”

Walker said that he had seen the excitement of both students and teachers leading up to Flowerfield over and over during his 38 years teaching in Kimball but getting to experience it for himself gave him a new understanding.

“Every year they were excited about it, and I never had the experience until last year,” said Walker. “Now I can see why; it’s a lot of fun.”