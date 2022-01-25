Kimball junior gets 36 on ACT, Kimball alum awarded Rhodes Scholarship

Xavier had taken the test earlier in December, and it was only the second time he took it. The first time he took it was in August 2021 just as his junior year of high school was starting, and he had gotten a 35. He was perfectly happy with that score, Tabor said, but the school would be paying for it, so he and his mom thought he might as well shoot for the perfect score.

“I was like, let’s just go ahead and take it again,” Tabor said. “Because our school was actually super supportive, and so Kimball High School said that they would pay for all of the juniors to take an extra ACT, so he decided to go ahead and take it since the school was paying for it. And then 10 days later, he found out that he got a 36.”

Xavier will still have to take the test one more time since it is a state test for Nebraska juniors, but because he took those previous tests, he will know what to expect.

“I knew I would have to take it as a junior anyway, so I wanted to take it once or twice beforehand to see what it was like,” he said.