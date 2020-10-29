Kimball ninth-grade English teacher allots '20Time' for passion projects

If you walk into a classroom and you see one student dancing, another reading, still others chatting together on the floor and a few more working on a poster, you might wonder what kind of class you just walked in on. If you’re in Kimball Jr./Sr. High School, you likely walked in on Ashley Heidemann’s ninth grade English class.
Heidemann, with the OK by Principal Danielle Reader, introduced a new classroom idea to her ninth grade students this year. She calls it "20Time."
“It just looks like chaos. Yeah, it looks like completely disorganized chaos,” she said. “But we’re completely controlled, and the kids know what they need to do.”
20Time is an idea first used by companies like Google and 3M. The premise is to allow students (or employees in the companies’ cases) to spend 20% of their time working on a project that they are passionate about, increasing their overall productivity. Heidemann said it was how things like Gmail and Post-It Notes were invented.
Projects in her class include everything from a suicide prevention campaign to a community mural to a children’s book. Her students get every other Wednesday to work on it, and they are graded on the process of their project instead of the final product.
“The first thing that they have asked me was, ‘Well, how are we being graded?’ And I said to them, ‘I want you to get away from that.’ … I’m not going to put a grade on what you did, I’m going to put a grade on how you got there,” she said. “I told them at the beginning, I said, this is a project where it’s OK to fail as long as you fix that.”
Heidemann sees this project as a way to motivate students to learn by having them pick out something they want to do and are interested in, and then adding the necessary education around that. The project has already taught students how to send a professional email, how to call professionals on the phone and how to draw up proposals.
“I’ve had kids who have had to call people and reach out to them and set up meetings, and what other class would they have learned that in?” Heidemann asked. “Everyone’s always like, ‘Well, how are they being graded?’ It’s like, can it just not be about that for one day a week … they’re just learning, like life things.”
“I’ve learned quite a bit,” student Jasmine Gawith said.
Her project is a seat belt awareness campaign.
“Many people don’t understand how dangerous it can actually be until something actually happens to you. But then that could change your life.”
Many students, while skeptical at first, have been enjoying the challenge of working on something they care about.
A group of three students, Gabe Brooks, Makhi Bryson and Aspyn Kiefer, are working on a suicide awareness campaign in which they hope to create some kind of online platform as a resource for students who are having suicidal thoughts and feel like they have nowhere else to go.
“Today, we’re going to call a lady that has encountered suicide with her son, and we’re going to ask her to share her story with the class,” Kiefer said during class on Thursday.
Then there are students who are developing an elementary FFA program, a fishing website, a CD of original music and even dance lessons for younger children.
“I personally enjoy dancing a lot, and it’s a really fun creative outlet. And it’s a more enjoyable form of exercise (to keep) kids healthy,” Shannen Marks said. “I want to make sure that I start with the younger kids that way, maybe it’ll pique their interest in things like show choir, or different career paths.”
Projects can either be a semester or a year long, but at the end of it, they will have to give a TedTalk-esque presentation about the process they went through, what they learned, how they failed and how they succeeded.
“It’s kind of an interesting twist to learning,” Reader said.
Heidemann thought so too, but it has not been without its challenges. She said bringing this whole idea into her classroom has been her own 20Time project.
“I was telling them when we started this, I said, ‘You guys are my 20Time project’… because my biggest fear of this is I’m going to fail them, and it’s going to be a waste of time,’” she said. “I just wanted to give them something that they might not have gotten otherwise, and it makes me really happy that they’re kind of taking it and running with it.”
