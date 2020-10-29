Kimball ninth-grade English teacher allots '20Time' for passion projects

If you walk into a classroom and you see one student dancing, another reading, still others chatting together on the floor and a few more working on a poster, you might wonder what kind of class you just walked in on. If you’re in Kimball Jr./Sr. High School, you likely walked in on Ashley Heidemann’s ninth grade English class.

Heidemann, with the OK by Principal Danielle Reader, introduced a new classroom idea to her ninth grade students this year. She calls it "20Time."

“It just looks like chaos. Yeah, it looks like completely disorganized chaos,” she said. “But we’re completely controlled, and the kids know what they need to do.”

20Time is an idea first used by companies like Google and 3M. The premise is to allow students (or employees in the companies’ cases) to spend 20% of their time working on a project that they are passionate about, increasing their overall productivity. Heidemann said it was how things like Gmail and Post-It Notes were invented.

Projects in her class include everything from a suicide prevention campaign to a community mural to a children’s book. Her students get every other Wednesday to work on it, and they are graded on the process of their project instead of the final product.