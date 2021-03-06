Kimball students raise over $9,000 to support alum

“Jake being here was so powerful because he was weak and he had to sit down and he was very honest with them about everything he’s been through, so far,” she said. “He talked about how hard it is because of COVID. He has to spend the six hours getting the treatment by himself. And I hadn’t even thought about that aspect, the mental part of this whole struggle.”

There is some light at the end of the tunnel, though. Danielle said Jake had just completed his fifth treatment and that they received good news this past week. She said that the chemotherapy treatment plan he is on seems to be working. While he still has three more months of chemo, he seems to be on the right path.

“I just (want to say) thank you to the community,” Danielle said. “I mean, this is why I love small towns, and I love Nebraska. Sometimes you can go weeks and months without hearing from people, and when one of us is down, it just seems like everybody comes out of the woodwork to help each other, and I just love this community for that reason.”

Gardner said supporting Jake and the Reader family was a no-brainer, especially for a community like Kimball.