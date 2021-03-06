Kimball students raise over $9,000 to support alum

While Kimball principal Danielle Reader was away in Omaha for a few days in January, the senior civics class decided to plan a surprise for her and her family.
Reader had gone to Omaha to be with her 25-year-old son Jake, after he was hospitalized with a low white blood cell count and a fever. On Dec. 4, 2020, Jake, a 2014 Kimball graduate, was diagnosed with stage 4 Hodgkin lymphoma.
While Jake has been away from the area for a few years, he is currently living with his wife Taryn in Omaha as she finishes her master’s program at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, students at Kimball Public Schools wanted to help.
“His treatments are all the way in Chicago, so he’s been having to every two weeks go back and forth, and it’s been really hard on him transporting, especially with COVID and how Hodgkin lymphoma weakens your immune system,” senior Corey Gardner said. “So, they’ve been looking for alternatives and for support, and our principal was gone a majority of the time during that to help out. And we thought that we could give back and help relieve some of that family’s stress.”
Civics teacher Jeri Ferguson had told her class about Jake’s situation and asked if they’d be interested in helping. Even though most of them didn’t know Jake, there was no hesitation.
“I told them about Jake and I said, ‘Would you like to do a fundraiser?’ And it was definitely a yes,” she said.
Right then and there, the class started to brainstorm and came up with a plethora of fundraising ideas. In the end, they held a week-long fundraiser event, which they called “Just for Jake,” during the week of Feb. 15-19.
The event included dress up days that students could participate in for a small fee, “Jeans for Jake” for teachers and even employees at local businesses to be able to wear jeans to work if they paid $5 to the fund, selling purple bracelets that said “Just for Jake,” asking people to leave donation buckets at their local businesses, selling snacks at the Mary Lynch Elementary and selling “FlapJakes,” or pancakes, on that Friday.
The students even organized a GoFundMe page that is still live.
“Our goal was originally $1,000,” Gardner said.
Senior Ethan Ratzlaff explained, “It’s a small town, so we set a small goal because we don’t know how many people are going to want to donate.”
They even made a deal with Superintendent Trevor Anderson that if they reached their $1,000-goal in a week, that Friday could be used as a fun activity day to celebrate.
Little did they know they would surpass that goal by $8,000.
“I was amazed. I was just like, I didn’t expect us to make $1,000 for a week, and we made $9,000,” Ratzlaff said.
The total amount on the check that they wrote at the end of that week was for $9,200. And more is still coming. Ferguson said the bank still had to double check the accounting, but there was definitely more on the way.
The funds were raised fairly evenly among the three main segments they were coming from. At the time of the check being presented to the Reader family, Kimball Public Schools raised a total of $3,841.54, local businesses donated a total of $2,398.16 and the GoFundMe page raised $3,205. As of March 3, the page sits at $4,240.
“When I first found out I was pretty much speechless,” Jake said. “I was kind of taken aback by it and blown away. I mean, there’s such generosity and such kindness out of their hearts to do that for me.”
“He loved it. He loves seeing the pictures of it. He loved the idea,” his mom Danielle said. “I mean, this was his high school, you know. He went right pre-K-12 in Kimball. And he, as a civic student with Mrs. Ferguson himself, underwent the same kinds of activities for other people. So, he’s most excited about paying it forward. I mean, the thing that he keeps talking about is once he’s through it, how excited he is now to be able to do something like this for someone else.”
Jake had the opportunity to go to the high school on Friday, Feb. 19, to witness the silly three-legged obstacle course races to celebrate the success of the fundraiser, as well as to speak to the students. Ferguson said hearing from Jake was very impactful.
“Jake being here was so powerful because he was weak and he had to sit down and he was very honest with them about everything he’s been through, so far,” she said. “He talked about how hard it is because of COVID. He has to spend the six hours getting the treatment by himself. And I hadn’t even thought about that aspect, the mental part of this whole struggle.”
There is some light at the end of the tunnel, though. Danielle said Jake had just completed his fifth treatment and that they received good news this past week. She said that the chemotherapy treatment plan he is on seems to be working. While he still has three more months of chemo, he seems to be on the right path.
“I just (want to say) thank you to the community,” Danielle said. “I mean, this is why I love small towns, and I love Nebraska. Sometimes you can go weeks and months without hearing from people, and when one of us is down, it just seems like everybody comes out of the woodwork to help each other, and I just love this community for that reason.”
Gardner said supporting Jake and the Reader family was a no-brainer, especially for a community like Kimball.
“It just shows how close knit and caring our community is,” he said. “And he was a part of that community. And it doesn’t just end once you leave the town. No. … This is a family, and we stay close together all the time.”