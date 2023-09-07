The Scottsbluff Kiwanis Club dropped off a sizable donation of school supplies to help students in need throughout the Scottsbluff school district on Thursday morning.

Kiwanis Club President Kevin Mooney said that the donation amounted to several thousand dollars of supplies and would provide assistance to students across the district.

“We’re hoping to help at least 30 kids at each elementary school and 30 more at the middle school as well with supplies,” he said.

The shipment of supplies included essentials like age-appropriate backpacks, binders, paper, pencils, scissors, rulers, glue and much more. Kiwanis members checked in with school officials to make sure they were providing the right supplies, nearly all of which were purchased locally.

“It’s huge, and it really means a lot to the kids and the families that we work with,” SBPS Family and Community Navigator Andrea Rein said.

Rein said the cost of living has continued to increase across the board and that assistance with school supplies can help take some of the stress off the minds of parents and students.

“We want these kids to be able to come to school ready to learn and not be worried about whether they have their markers, their colored pencils, their scissors. They have all of those things, so they can be excited and ready to learn,” she said.

In addition to sponsoring the Builders Club and Key Club at the middle and high school level, respectively, Kiwanis helps send students to leadership camps, donates funding to library programs and other kid-focused initiatives and sponsors Scottsbluff's Boy Scout Troop 5.

“Our mission for Kiwanis is young children are priority one,” Mooney said. “This is just part of what we do every year.”